North Dakota Boys State commences in Wahpeton

Dr. Rod Flanigan, right, president of North Dakota State College of Science, speaks about the college's accomplishments. North Dakota Boys State Dean of Students Chad Lystad and 2022 Governor Hayden Fredrickson listen. The next Boys State governor will be inaugurated Tuesday, June 13.
Hayden Fredrickson, Minot, North Dakota, led 52 male soon-to-be high school seniors in their morning American flag salute Monday, June 12.
Fredrickson is the 2022 North Dakota Boys State governor and will hold the governor’s office until the evening of Tuesday, June 13. The morning salute took place on the campus of North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, which is hosting the 80th North Dakota Boys State.
Since 1938, with some time off for World War II and other significant events, North Dakota Boys State has been a statewide staple.
“It’s an outstanding experience,” North Dakota Boys State Director Neil Litton said previously. “These kids will get the opportunity to meet kids from throughout the state while attending our session. The young men they meet and bond with, whether it’s over sports, speeches and debates or more, are the ones they’ll meet throughout their high school senior year, their college experience and their careers.”
This year’s delegates include five from Richland County, North Dakota: Logan Falk, Hankinson, North Dakota, Wade Gorder, Wahpeton, Gavin Kratcha, Hankinson, Layne Lovdokken, Hankinson, and Oaklee Medenwaldt, Hankinson.
North Dakota Boys State lasts through Friday, June 16. Events will include the Tuesday, June 13 inauguration of a new governor. The new governor’s address traditionally includes personal beliefs and words to inspire his fellow delegates.
“Students, I’m going to turn back to you now,” Fredrickson said in 2022. “Use that spirit of listening at home. My parents are here. They know the long talks we’ve had at the dinner table, and they know the long talks we’ve had in the car.”
Dr. Rod Flanigan, NDSCS’ president, shared his own experience with the Boys State participants. North Dakota’s legislative bienniums and their effects on the funding of colleges including NDSCS was a new experience for Flanigan, formerly of Arizona.
“For the first four months of this year, I was often in Bismarck with some of the folks who are in this month today, fighting for the things that NDSCS needs. It is an amazing opportunity that all of you here have, to learn about government and the legislative process,” Flanigan said.
Even more important, Flanigan added, is understanding the value of both government and the legislative process.
“In the past, I have served in many different capacities,” Flanigan said. “I have served where I used to live as a city council member. That was a great learning opportunity. I’ve been a scoutmaster and committee chair in Boy Scouts. I’ve done a lot of different things, but I’ll tell you this: understanding the legislative process and all of the things you’re doing this week really is important.”
Flanigan then congratulated the delegates for genuinely wanting to be a part of North Dakota Boys State. He followed that with a rundown of NDSCS’ recent academic, athletic and artistic accomplishments.
“We have students from all over the state, from all over the country, who come to NDSCS because of the phenomenal programs we have. It really is an amazing institution. As you’ve seen, we like to say that NDSCS is a two-year school with a four-year feel,” Flanigan said.
Other Boys State events this week will include Tuesday’s tour of the Richland County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., is scheduled to gavel in the joint session of the North Dakota Boys State Congress on Friday, June 16. This year’s session will also include video messages from Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
“This year, we won’t have a video from Gov. Burgum. His office said that every minute of his week is filled. He is a bit busy right now,” North Dakota Boys State Director Neil Litton said previously, with some humor about Burgum’s presidential bid.