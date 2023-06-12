North Dakota Boys State commences in Wahpeton

Hayden Fredrickson, center, 2022 North Dakota Boys State Governor, and the 52 delegates taking part in this year's event. It concludes Friday, June 16 in Wahpeton.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Hayden Fredrickson, Minot, North Dakota, led 52 male soon-to-be high school seniors in their morning American flag salute Monday, June 12.

Fredrickson is the 2022 North Dakota Boys State governor and will hold the governor’s office until the evening of Tuesday, June 13. The morning salute took place on the campus of North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, which is hosting the 80th North Dakota Boys State.

North Dakota Boys State commences in Wahpeton

Dr. Rod Flanigan, right, president of North Dakota State College of Science, speaks about the college's accomplishments. North Dakota Boys State Dean of Students Chad Lystad and 2022 Governor Hayden Fredrickson listen. The next Boys State governor will be inaugurated Tuesday, June 13.


Tags