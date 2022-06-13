Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth, right center, has traditionally led North Dakota Boys State's opening day tour of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center and Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton. Himself a former Boys State participant, Berseth encouraged the youth to ask about and consider the duties of local government.
Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County, North Dakota, presided over a larger than usual courtroom audience Monday, June 13.
Richland County District Court, located in the county courthouse in Wahpeton, hosted participants in the 2022 North Dakota Boys State. This year marks the 79th annual Boys State, held on the campus of North Dakota State College of Science with visits to important local sites.
“The art in our rotunda all stands for something, including our tradition of agriculture,” Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth said.
Berseth, who participated in North Dakota Boys State in his youth, has traditionally led the opening day tour of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center and Richland County Courthouse. Interacting with the youth, Berseth encouraged them to ask about the duties of local government.
“For me, the most important topics include roads,” Berseth said. “Our farmers and other residents depend on them. We also have our jobs development authority, allowing us to assist in the creation of new jobs and develop economic policy. We have a housing initiative going on right now. We’re trying to get more people to move here and work here.”
North Dakota Boys State’s opening coincided with the last day before the North Dakota primary. While cities including Wahpeton will conclude their election season Tuesday, Daily News previously reported, Richland County, state legislative District 25, the state of North Dakota and the United States itself have months to go until their finale.
Elections are a cornerstone of Boys State. History was made June 15, 2021, when three Boys State governors presided. Outgoing 2019 governor Nikoli Schoenborn, Bottineau, North Dakota, led with 2020 governor and outgoing senior Granger Dick, Lisbon, North Dakota and then-incoming senior Ian Busche, Hazen, North Dakota, Daily News previously reported.
Berseth encourages more people, from young adults to the general population, to be engaged in the health of their communities.
“We need to be involved,” he said to this year’s Boys State participants. “We have a society that wants to throw rocks, but nobody wants to get involved. And I think that’s how we overcome where our country is now. Our voting is how we distinguish who we are and our involvement takes us to the next level.”
