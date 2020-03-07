North Dakota caucuses scheduled for Tuesday

In less than half a week, North Dakota’ Republicans and Democrats will hold their presidential caucuses.
The state’s “firehouse caucuses” are scheduled for Tuesday, March 10. A firehouse caucus is so named because the candidate selection usually happens in a public place like a firehouse, Daily News previously reported.
On Friday, the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League released information reminding the public about voting procedure.
“All voters qualified to cast a ballot in North Dakota may participate,” the league stated. “Voters who will be 18 and eligible to vote on Nov. 3 may participate.”
There’s no multiple rounds of voting, the Dem-NPL continued. Voters sign in, vote and may leave. There’s also no ID requirements.
On its website, the North Dakota Republican Party listed requirements to participate in the caucus. They include being 18 years of 18, a U.S. citizen and a resident of North Dakota for at least 30 days.
“We hope to have results by 10 p.m. on March 10,” the party stated.
Caucuses are run by political parties rather than the state government. North Dakota is one of six states holding either a caucus or primary on Tuesday. The others are Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington.
President Donald Trump, a Republican, currently faces two challenges from his party in some states and three active Democratic challengers nationwide. Additional Republican candidates include former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and Rocky De La Fuente, a 2016 presidential candidate with the Reform and American Delta parties.
Active Democratic presidential candidates include former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
North Dakota District 25 Democrats can vote at the Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S., between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday. The caucus season has also included a voting by mail option.
“I love the process,” Executive Director of the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League Michael Taylor said in February. “Right now (as of Sunday, Feb. 23), we have over 2,000 ballots already turned in.”
There will not be a caucus site in Wahpeton for District 25 Republicans.
“We will have representation in Fargo, which is at the top of our district,” said Erik Nygren, chairman of District 25 and the North Dakota Republican Party’s southeast region, in February. “District 25 includes two precincts in Cass County and we are joining with Cass County Republicans at their event at the Holiday Inn.”
Cass County Republicans will hold a caucus event from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Holiday Inn, 3803 13th Ave. S, Fargo.
“All Fargo districts will be there, but if you are a North Dakota resident (who’s) outside of Fargo, you can still vote at this location,” the organization stated on Facebook.
The North Dakota Republican Party also offered a voting by mail option for the caucus.
“The ballots just need to be received the day of the caucus,” Nygren said previously.
North Dakota Democrats will hold their state convention March 19-22 in Minot. North Dakota Republicans will hold their convention March 27-29 in Bismarck.
The 2020 Democratic National Convention is scheduled for July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Similar to the state conventions, it is tradition for the non-incumbent party to hold its convention first.
The 2020 Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
On Tuesday, March 3, Biden defeated Sanders and then-candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts in the Minnesota Democratic presidential primary. That same day, Trump won the Minnesota Republican presidential primary.
A Republican presidential candidate needs 1,276 delegates to secure the nomination. A Democratic presidential candidate needs 1,991 delegates.
Election Day nationwide is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
With elections approaching, look to Daily News for updated coverage of campaigns, candidates and items under consideration in North Dakota, Minnesota and across America.
