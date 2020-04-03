Minot, N.D. —Strengthen ND is seeking North Dakotans who see opportunities to lead systems change in their organizations and communities to apply for the North Dakota Change Network. This yearlong fellowship for North Dakotans is a supportive learning environment to gain skills and experience driving equitable and inclusive change. Created and funded by the Bush Foundation, participation in the Change Network is free.
"Since the program’s first cohort in 2017, the North Dakota Change Network team has engaged with diverse groups of North Dakotans representing a multitude of backgrounds, professions, ways of thinking, political ideology, points of view, and age,” said Megan Laudenschlager, Executive Director of Strengthen ND “We are honored to partner with the Bush Foundation, 3E Productions, Commonsense Consulting@Work, and National Arts Strategies in growing community change in North Dakota.”
Applications for North Dakota Change Network’s newest cohort are open now. The program will begin in September 2020 and conclude in September 2021. Over the next year, participants will gather in person on three occasions to build strong connections among each other and learn from the experienced team of Change Network partners. In between convenings, members of North Dakota Change Network will engage in online learning and work one-on-one with the Change Network team to receive coaching and mentorship on their goals. Participants in North Dakota Change Network will also have access to a small grant to assist a project which impacts their organization in positive and significant ways.
North Dakotans who see opportunities to drive positive change in their community are encouraged to apply for the Change Network program by May 31, 2020. Visit North Dakota Change Network at www.artstrategies.org/north-dakota to learn more and fill out an application.
