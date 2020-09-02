North Dakota college, university students asked to stay on campus

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the Twin Towns Area during Labor Day weekend. The warm temperatures of summer are expected to be followed by lows in the high 40s and low 50s.
Labor Day is commonly seen as the end of the summer, but in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Dakota leaders are asking students at colleges and universities to change their habits this year.
The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH), in coordination with the North Dakota University System (NDUS), announced Wednesday, Sept. 2 that students are asked to stay on campus this Labor Day weekend.
“We are asking students to stay on campus during this holiday and minimize traveling,” NDUS Chancellor Mark Hagerott stated. “Young people have the propensity for being asymptomatic.”
The simple step of not traveling home, Hagerott said, reduces the risk of unknowingly transmitting the virus to different communities and families across the state.
“We are asking all students to stay safe and keep in place,” Hagerott said.
NDUS continues to work closely with NDDoH, the National Guard and other state leaders, Hagerott said. The organizations are providing free COVID-19 testing to students and working to quickly identify cases, trace contacts and isolate individuals who test positive.
“We all want to keep our campuses open, and we give ourselves the best chance of success if we want to keep each other safe,” Hagerott said.
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, recently discussed North Dakota’s COVID-19 efforts with Gov. Doug Burgum. Birx’s visit included discussing the idea of limiting student travel during the Labor Day weekend.
“Every college student in North Dakota, no matter where they’re from, can help keep COVID-19 out of their communities,” NDDoH Division of Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger stated. “We are concerned that students who travel home may unintentionally infest a family member. If we all work together and keep doing our part, we can fight the spread of COVID-19.”
North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, is among the colleges and universities which has held a mass testing event for COVID-19. NDUS, in collaboration with NDDoH, continues to hold testing events statewide.
Students, incoming students, faculty and staff are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19. For more information, visit health.nd.gov/testnd or ndus.edu/gettested.
