North Dakota COVID-19 testing events being held this Saturday

WHAT: Free COVID-19 Testing Events this Saturday
WHEN: Saturday, September 12 | Times vary depending on location
WHERE: Bismarck, and Fargo
DETAILS:
•Pre-registration at testreg.nd.gov is recommended. If individuals have registered in the past, they don’t need to register again.
• This event is open to all ages.
• The event is free and health insurance is not processed.
• Proof of residency is not required.
• The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. The wait time will be longer.
• Those with a positive test will be notified within 24-48 hours and those with a negative result will be notified within 72 hours.
EVENTS:
• Dickinson – Old Sanford Clinic, 938 2nd Ave W
Open to the public – 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (MT)
• Bismarck – North Dakota Department of Health - Burlington Building, 1720 Burlington Drive
Open to the public – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Fargo – NDSU Indoor Track, 1601 16th Ave N
Open to NDSU students, faculty and staff and K-12 teachers and staff – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The COVID-19 testing is done in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health and North Dakota National Guard. All testing events can be found at www.health.nd.gov/testnd.
While testing is a key component to slowing the spread of COVID-19, another way individuals can get involved is downloading the Care19 application. The Care19 application helps the state to better understand and predict the infection rates in our community. Find more info here.
