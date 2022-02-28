North Dakota criminal bureau, Wahp. P.D. make arrests in city

Police activity occurred shortly after 12 p.m. Monday and included Wahpeton police officers with assistance from the ND BCI, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and local Special Response Team. BCI agents executed a search warrant at the address.
A Wahpeton man was one of three individuals arrested when four law enforcement agencies including the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded Monday, Feb. 28 at a north central residence.
Shadrach Luther Daniel Aho, 32, was arrested at 610 Seventh St. N. and taken into custody in relation to at least four existing Richland County District Court warrants, Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said Monday. The activity occurred shortly after 12 p.m. and included Wahpeton police officers with assistance from the ND BCI, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and local Special Response Team.
BCI agents executed a search warrant at the address, Thorsteinson said. As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, it was believed the warrant was still in effect.
Additional charges may be forthcoming for Aho, Thorsteinson said. He declined to elaborate, but did say that the charges would not be related to existing warrants. Aho’s record as of Monday afternoon included “inactive” felony and misdemeanor-level charges including alleged theft, drug paraphernalia possession, attempted sexual assault and simple assault.
A female and additional male were also arrested at the scene. They were not identified by Thorsteinson. The female was arrested in connection with a municipal warrant and was briefly held Monday in the Richland County Jail. The male’s arrest was related to a warrant from a different jurisdiction. As of Monday afternoon, he was not in custody at the Richland County Jail.
