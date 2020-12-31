Whether it’s new ways of learning or considering infrastructure financing through bonding, North Dakota District 25 legislators are gearing up for a busy winter and early spring.
The 67th state assembly is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 5 in Bismarck, North Dakota. Daily News spoke to state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, state Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25, and state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, who participated in a recent meeting of southeastern county commissioners and legislators.
“The ag committee’s going to have its work cut out for it,” said Luick, the Senate committee’s chairman. “We’ve got a lot of problems coming at us.”
Bills which affect drainage, subsurface water, assessments for legal drains — they’re all on Luick’s agenda and he said he spent a lot of time reviewing the language for changes.
Luick’s also looking forward to planned grain handling reform and other means to protect North Dakota farmers. Two years ago, he said, he put in a study to figure out how to get roving grain brokers under control.
“At that time there were 99 in North Dakota, with minimal if any audits to make sure they’re legitimate,” Luick said. “The indemnity fund to protect farmers for insolvency from grain handlers is part of seven different topics. We’ve also got animal feeding operations, which I thought we had pretty well taken care of, but is coming back to us for clarification.”
Vice Chair of the House Education Committee, Schreiber Beck said she’s working on draft legislation for learning everywhere.
“If districts decide students can earn credits in ways beyond the walls of the schools — through interning, work or involvement with organizations — that’s learning everywhere,” she said.
Schreiber Beck said she’d like to see more funding for early learning, from kindergarten through the third grade and she expects there’ll be more education about social-emotional learning.
“Our paraprofessionals in special education who are working up to become teachers — we’re putting in place some mechanisms to make that more available,” Schreiber Beck said. “We are so short of special education teachers that we also have to look at how we can be creative.”
Assistant House Minority Leader Mitskog discussed bonding. If there is ever a time to finally consider using it, she said, it’s now, when there are historically low rates.
“We are in a new situation in North Dakota and we’ve never had such a contrast between revenue and investment. We invest in our infrastructure and similar projects when we are able and they’re what’s impacted when we don’t have the money available,” she said.
Saying she would hate for bonding to be a long-term necessity, Mitskog said it is effective when used responsibly.
“During this next biennium, I think it would be appropriate and correct,” she said.
Luick is also a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Schreiber Beck is also a member of the House Education Committee. Mitskog is a member of the House Appropriations and Appropriations — Human Resources committees.
Limited to 80 legislative days, the 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly is scheduled to conclude by April 30, 2021. Look to Daily News for continued coverage of the assembly and its impact statewide and locally.
