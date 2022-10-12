North Dakota District 25 candidates defend records in Hankinson

North Dakota House candidate Kathy Skroch, R-District 25, at podium, addresses a Monday, Oct. 10 candidate forum in Hankinson, N.D.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Candidates for North Dakota’s 25th state legislative district defended their voting records and performance as politicians during a Monday, Oct. 10 forum in Hankinson, North Dakota.

Incumbent state Sen. Larry Luick, a Republican, faces Jim Dotzenrod, a member of the Democratic-Nonpartisan League. Dotzenrod previously served as a state senator representing the now-redistricted District 26. Luick and Dotzenrod are each seeking a four-year term in the North Dakota State Senate. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Meet The Candidates - North Dakota District 25 Senate and House Candidates - Richland County Commissioner Candidates - Richland County Sheriff Candidates
Incumbent North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, speaks in Hankinson.
North Dakota State Senate candidate Jim Dotzenrod, Democratic-Nonpartisan League-District 25
North Dakota House candidate Kathy Skroch, R-District 25.
Incumbent North Dakota state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, at podium
Incumbent North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25


