FARGO — North Dakota District Export Council (DEC) Chairman Thomas Shorma, CEO and President of WCCO Belting of Wahpeton, recently praised U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.
In mid-December, Hoeven included language in the fiscal year 2020 commerce, justice and science budget that provides an additional $500,000 to the International Trade Administration Global Markets Division to further its existing rural export assistance capabilities.
The language reads as the follows:
“Rural Export Assistance —The committee encourages the secretary to continue to prioritize the department’s efforts to support and expand international trade opportunities for rural businesses. An additional $500,000 is provided within global markets to further its existing rural export assistance capabilities, including providing customized market research, analysis, and planning to encourage and assist rural companies to offer their products internationally.”
The legislation is all about helping rural businesses to access international markets and export their products, Hoeven said.
“Our DEC members supported the expansion of a service a few years ago called R.A.I.S.E. (Rural America’s Intelligence Service for Exporters) to help rural firms get the market intelligence they need to target international customers in key countries,” Shorma said.
With all the changes in various trade agreements worldwide, Shorma said, export assistance is vital for success.
“We are proud that North Dakota pioneered this rural export assistance program and with this funding, the program can be rolled out nationally,” Shorma said.
More than 50 companies in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota have received RAISE market intelligence reports. The program leverages U.S. Commercial Service resources to perform research, and with local university student interns providing critical analysis and research assistance the program has seen success. Nearly 30 students have interned in the Fargo office, many of them going on to secure international employment following their internships.
RAISE is a triple-bottom line return investment, DEC members agree. Companies are helped through finding international markets, rural economies are helped with exports revenue, and export talent is developed when college students from rural states gain experience and exposure to international markets.
The North Dakota District Export Council (DEC) is made up of 22 businesspeople who are engaged in exports and international business. Various U.S. commerce administrators have visited the Fargo-Moorhead region and pledged their support of RAISE, including having the Fargo office be the national demonstration site to help rural exporters.
