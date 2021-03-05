North Dakota House expels Rep. Simons

With a 69-25 vote, the North Dakota House expelled state Rep. Luke Simons, R-District 36, Thursday, March 6.
Simons, whose district included the city of Dickinson, North Dakota, was accused of making lewd and inappropriate comments to some female legislative staffers and lawmakers. He denied all wrongdoing and said his accusers were politically motivated, trying to bring him down for being a conservative, Forum News Service reported.
North Dakota state Reps. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, and Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25, were among the voters approving the resolution to expel Simons. The resolution was introduced by North Dakota House Minority Leader Chet Pollert, R-District 29, and House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-District 44.
“(The legislature) seeks a high reputation for progressive accomplishment where its members are public officers of integrity and dedication, maintaining high standards of ethical conduct,” Pollert and Boschee wrote. “Ethical conduct is expected of all who participate in the legislative process.”
Simons was described in the resolution as exhibiting “a history of hostile, threatening, and inappropriate behavior, most frequently toward women.” Schreiber Beck cited such behavior and multiple attempts by leadership to intervene.
“This came to the level of a vote of expulsion by the North Dakota House of Representatives,” she said.
Reps. Sebastian Ertelt and Kathy Skroch, both R-District 26, were among the legislators voting against the resolution. Skroch said she takes the allegations made by fellow women legislators and capital staff “very seriously.”
“I believe these incidences should have been thoroughly investigated,” Skroch said. “While there was an awareness of certain allegations among select members of this body, I was not made aware of these instances until only days before introduction of a resolution to expel Representative Simons. Those who brought this action were aware of issues that had occurred in prior sessions that had not been fully addressed.
“There was only an eight-day notice before the body was asked to take the most severe disciplinary action allowed against a fellow elected representative,” Skroch continued. “Official documents were not received until the day prior to assembly action. Rules adopted by the House to deal with harassment were not fully followed.
“I voted against the resolution because I didn’t feel there had been a thorough investigation of the allegations and was therefore unwilling to take this extreme action without there first being an impartial thorough investigation,” Skroch said.
Kylie Oversen, chair of the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League party, said the vote to expel Simons was a strong statement.
“We applaud the brave women who took a difficult, and courageous stand against shamefully inappropriate and sexist behavior by coming forward and reporting the harassment to which they were subjected,” Oversen stated. “We also thank our Democratic-NPL Caucus for standing up for these women — and all women — who, far too often, find themselves being violated. Although going on four years too late, we also thank those NDGOP legislators who voted in favor of expulsion, and especially commend the NDGOP women who shared such powerful testimony.”
Simons has repeatedly threatened lawsuits against individuals if he was removed from office, Valley News Live reported. An online fundraiser in his name has raised more than $5,200 as of Friday, March 5. Money not used for legal fees will go toward Simons’ re-election fund, according to the fundraiser page.
First elected in 2016, Simons was re-elected in 2020.
The North Dakota Legislative Assembly is now in its second half. The state Senate will evaluate and vote on bills passed in the state House and vice versa.
Limited to 80 legislative days, the North Dakota assembly is scheduled to conclude by April 30 in Bismarck. Daily News will continue to follow the last two months of the 2021 session.
