North Dakota leaders attend solemn Memorial Day service

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum commemorated Memorial Day by delivering remarks during a virtual ceremony livestreamed from the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery near Mandan and in a video message as part of the virtual ceremony for the Fargo National Cemetery.
“This day of remembrance can inspire each of us to consider how fortunate we are to live in this great nation and how important it is for us to keep fighting for America’s future,” he said. “As President Ronald Reagan wisely said, ‘Freedom is a fragile thing and is never more than one generation from extinction.’ That is why, even in the midst of this pandemic that has taken both lives and livelihoods, we must pause, we must reflect, and we must honor those brave men and women who gave their lives for our country,” Burgum said. “Now more than ever, we must never forget that freedom isn’t free. These freedoms have been preserved and made possible due to the men and women who fought and died for our nation. They deserve our deepest respect on Memorial Day and every day.”
Sen. John Hoeven delivered remarks on the U.S. Senate floor last week to commemorate, remember and honor those who have given their lives in service to our country and spoke Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan for the Memorial Day Ceremony.
“Many North Dakotans have given their lives serving in our nation’s Armed Forces,” Hoeven said. “With deep appreciation and admiration, on Memorial Day and every day, we look to the meaning of their service, never forgetting to honor those who have passed and extend our gratitude to their families and loved ones. North Dakota has a rich tradition of military service, and I remain dedicated to ensuring all of our veterans can be laid to rest with dignity, closer to home for loved ones to visit and pay their respects. May God bless those who have gone before and those who continue to serve our great country.”
Alongside Gov. Burgum, Senator John Hoeven, Major General Al Dohrmann, and keynote speaker Major (Retired) Arnie Strebe, Sen. Kevin Cramer delivered remarks honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
“President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address reminds us that the fallen gave their lives so we could live, and admonishes the living to rededicate themselves to the mission these heroes died defending,” Sen. Cramer said. “The best way to honor the war dead is to live like people who are free and unafraid.”
In addition to these remarks, Monday’s event included a flyover of two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, singing of the national anthem by Brianna Heibling, wreath placement by Gov. Burgum, a cannon salute, the playing of Taps by Doug Webber of (American Veterans) AMVETS Post #9, flags being raised to full staff, and opening and closing prayers by Chaplain Jon Wymer.
