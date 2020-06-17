A Northwood, North Dakota man is facing four felony and five misdemeanor charges in Wilkin County, Minnesota.
Jace Michael Myron, 19, will appear for an omnibus hearing at the Wilkin County Courthouse on Thursday, June 28 relating to an incident that occurred in August 2019. Myron is being charged with fleeing an officer while intoxicated, causing bodily harm to another.
According to the criminal complaint, the specific charges that Myron is facing are as follows:
• Count 1: Felony, fleeing an officer and subsequently causing bodily harm to another person
• Count 2: Felony, operating a vehicle in a negligent manner resulting in substantial bodily harm
• Count 3: Felony, operating a vehicle in a negligent manager while under the influence of alcohol resulting in substantial bodily harm
• Count 4: Felony, causing substantial bodily harm due to operating a vehicle while having an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more, measured within two hours of driving
• Count 5: Misdemeanor, reckless driving
• Count 6: Misdemeanor, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
• Count 7: Misdemeanor, transporting a loaded firearm in an appropriate case which did not fully enclose the firearm
• Count 8: Misdemeanor, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol while having an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more, measured within two hours of driving
• Count 9: Misdemeanor, kept or allowed to be kept an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle
Based on the criminal complaint, Myron allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign located at the intersection Highway 9 and Highway 210 going 50 miles per hour. A Breckenridge Police Officer pursued the defendant who fled from the officer. Myron reached speeds of 80 miles per hour through town in Breckenridge.
The vehicle then exceeded 100 miles per hour as it headed southeast out of town. The driver lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of County Road 9 and 360th Street south of Breckenridge, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer lost sight of the vehicle for a few seconds, then located the vehicle stuck in a field, enveloped in smoke.
Upon approaching the vehicle, Myron and two passengers were observed in the vehicle by three law enforcement officers from the Breckenridge Police Department and the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office. The officers allegedly discovered several open cans of beer, a cooler containing beer, weapons and shell casings, according to the court document.
One passenger and the driver were transported to CHI St. Francis Health where personnel discovered the passenger to have bleeding from the brain and driver had a broken back. He was transported to a Fargo hospital for multiple spinal fractures. A blood draw discovered Myron’s alcohol concentration to be 0.094, according to the criminal complaint.
Previously scheduled hearings for Myron were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic when the courthouse was closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.