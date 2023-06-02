North Dakota, Minnesota legislators discuss debt ceiling deal

President Joe Biden, as of press time Friday, June 2, was set to address America from the Oval Office that evening. The president’s broadcast came after both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate passed a debt ceiling deal.
The 99-page compromise was made possible by people including Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California. As summarized by the Associated Press, it includes:
• restricting government spending for the next two years
• suspending the debt ceiling into January 2025
• changing some policies, including imposing new work requirements for older Americans receiving food aid and approving an Appalachian natural gas line that many Democrats oppose
• bolstering funds for defense and veterans
• cutting back new money for Internal Revenue Service agents
• rejecting Biden’s call to roll back Trump-era tax breaks on corporations and the wealthy to help cover the nation’s deficits
• imposing automatic 1% cuts if Congress fails approve its annual spending bills.
Time was important for legislators, as the U.S. Treasury said Monday, June 5 was the day America would start running short of cash to pay its bills.
“A devastating default (was possible),” AP reported. “Raising the nation’s debt limit, now $31.4 trillion, would ensure the Treasury could borrow to pay already incurred U.S. debts.”
The House’s Wednesday, May 31 vote was 314-117 in favor of the compromise. The Senate’s Thursday, June 1 vote was 63-36. North Dakota and Minnesota legislators issued statements following the votes.
“The greatest threat our country faces is our $31 trillion national debt,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. who voted for the bill. “House Republicans made it clear that we can’t continue raising the debt ceiling without serious discussions to address the debt. For nearly 100 days, President Biden refused to negotiate. He finally came to the table and this deal is the result of divided government.”
According to Armstrong, the bill “constitutes the largest spending cut in history, reducing the deficit by $2.1 trillion over six years, without any cuts to our national defense or veterans programs.”
“It makes the most significant permitting reform in 40 years. This will make it easier to get needed infrastructure in the ground that will help producing states like North Dakota get our products to market. It institutes commonsense work requirements. It enacts the first ever Administrative PAYGO to bring fiscal accountability to executive actions and rescinds $29 billion in unspent COVID funds,” Armstrong said Wednesday.
While Armstrong acknowledged the bill was “far from perfect,” he said it has “many conservative wins.”
“(It) is a step in the right direction to bringing fiscal sanity back to Washington,” Armstrong said.
Rep. Michelle Fischbach, whose House district includes Wilkin County, Minnesota, was among Wednesday’s no voters according to CBS News.
“While I believe Speaker McCarthy did the best he could in negotiations, this agreement is further proof that President Biden and Democrats are unwilling to admit the damage their spending has caused for Americans,” Fischbach said Wednesday. “My 7th District constituents were loud and clear: they want to see Congress take more meaningful steps to get our fiscal house in order. I will continue to fight for substantive and lasting changes to limit government spending and hold this administration accountable during the upcoming appropriations process.”
The 118th Congress currently consists of 222 Republicans and 212 Democrats in the House of Representatives. In the Senate, there are 48 Democrats, three independents caucusing with the Democrats, which is enough to give that party a majority, and 49 Republicans.
All four of North Dakota and Minnesota’s senators voted for the debt ceiling deal. A statement by Sen. Tina Smith, DFL-Minn., was not available as of press time Friday, June 2.
“We have worked so hard to get our economy back on track and we can’t risk going backwards by defaulting on the full faith and credit of the United States,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., said Thursday. “A default would be catastrophic for all Americans, which is why I voted to pass the bipartisan budget agreement which will fully fund veterans’ healthcare, protect Social Security and Medicare, and lower the deficit. I’ll keep working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure our nation stays on strong financial footing.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., also spoke in pragmatic terms.
“As our country’s national debt approaches nearly $32 trillion, North Dakotans want a change from the Democrats’ reckless spending,” Cramer said Thursday. “This bill is a step in the right direction by restoring regular order to the appropriations process, providing transparency, clawing back unspent COVID money, ending the president’s deferral of student loan payments, and implementing substantive permitting reforms.
Failure to raise the debt limit, according to Cramer, would force the United States’ first-ever default, rattle markets, and delay pay and benefits for America’s military, veterans and seniors.
“Default is not an option, but neither is a blank check. This strikes the right balance, and I commend Speaker McCarthy for the cuts and reforms he achieved. Now it is time for Congress to build on this momentum by getting back to regular order, funding our national defense, and governing responsibly,” Cramer said.
Similar comments were made by Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.
“According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), this is the largest spending cut in history, reducing the deficit by $2.1 trillion,” Hoeven said. “The agreement reduces future discretionary spending to 1% growth while also clawing back COVID funds and strengthening work requirements for food assistance programs. The agreement enacts real permitting reforms and sets clear timelines for federal reviews – two years for an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and one year for an Environmental Assessment (EA) – to prevent delays and reduce costs for energy and other infrastructure projects, which is why the North Dakota Petroleum Council supports this legislation.”
Like many of his colleagues, Hoeven acknowledged the positive effects of a compromise.
While we would have preferred more savings, this legislation is far better than a debt ceiling increase with no spending reforms that the president first demanded, and is a step in the right direction as we continue working to rein in spending and control the debt and deficit,” he said.