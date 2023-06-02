North Dakota, Minnesota legislators discuss debt ceiling deal

Between Wednesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 1, both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate passed a 99-page debt ceiling deal.

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

President Joe Biden, as of press time Friday, June 2, was set to address America from the Oval Office that evening. The president’s broadcast came after both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate passed a debt ceiling deal.

The 99-page compromise was made possible by people including Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California. As summarized by the Associated Press, it includes:

North Dakota, Minnesota legislators discuss debt ceiling deal

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., who voted for the deal.
North Dakota, Minnesota legislators discuss debt ceiling deal

Sens. Amy Klobuchar, left, and Tina Smith, center, both DFL-Minn., both voted for the deal, while Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., did not.
North Dakota, Minnesota legislators discuss debt ceiling deal

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., voted for the deal.
North Dakota, Minnesota legislators discuss debt ceiling deal

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., seen during a previous visit with Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht, also voted for the deal.


Tags