North Dakota native has first book published

Darrin Albert, an Erie, North Dakota native, recently had his first book published on Dec. 9, 2019, by World Castle Publishing.
“Snowcrow” is written in a diary-like style for the reader to understand the main character’s thought process into questioning his own sanity. The book is described by the author as a horror-comedy. The story has elements of horror and science fiction with an overall comedic tone.
“It was kind of a strange idea and I thought I would put it together,” Albert said. “It is a human and comedic story with sci-fi elements. If I were to compare it to something on television, I might say something akin to ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Zombieland’ or ‘Gremlins.’”
Since high school, Albert knew he had a passion for writing. He recollected on a particular creative writing presentation that he enjoyed that brought him into taking creative writing courses throughout his education in high school and in college.
“I have had several short stories published before, and that gave me the confidence to keep at it,” Albert said. “‘Snowcrow’ by World Castle Publishing is my biggest milestone to date.”
Albert grew up in Erie and attended Arthur High School. After high school, he moved to Wahpeton where he completed his first two years of higher-level education at the North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) and received his associate of science degree.
After two years spent at NDSCS, Albert moved to Fargo where he received his four-year bachelor of science degree in psychology from North Dakota State University. He then went on to receive his masters in psychology from his undergraduate alma mater.
Albert currently resides in Fargo and works as a mental health professional in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Albert’s book “Snowcrow,” can be found on Amazon for purchase written under his pseudonym Blake Alb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.