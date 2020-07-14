BISMARCK, ND — Sophomores, juniors, and seniors in high school have an opportunity to sharpen their leadership and enhance essential soft skills by learning from community business leaders at the second annual Rising Leadership North Dakota (RLND) event held on the University of Mary campus.
This free camp held Thursday, August 6 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. in the Gary Tharaldson School of Business, is where students meet business leaders and learn firsthand about critical thinking, creativity, communication, collaboration, work ethic, time-management, positive attitude, the entrepreneurial spirit and much more.
“Rising Leadership North Dakota gives students an opportunity to take their leadership abilities to the next level,” Brian Opp, Workforce Development Initiative (WDI) strategist at the University of Mary, said. “They will also explore and develop skillsets that foster success in school, the workplace, and in life. The University of Mary is proud to encourage this type of growth among our future leaders.”
RLND is part of the new WDI led by Opp at the University of Mary in partnership with businesses across the state including MDU Resources Foundation, Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC, Pifer’s Auction and Realty and Land Management, and the North Dakota National Guard.
Because of the pandemic, RLND is limited to only 40 participants and will take place in both a large auditorium and outdoors — weather permitting — to allow for physical distancing in accordance with federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and State Health Department guidelines. Those 40 spots will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. In addition to a free box lunch, participants will receive a complimentary souvenir t-shirt. Hand sanitizer and wipes are also provided, masks are encouraged, but not required. To learn more and to register, go to www.umary.edu/rlnd.
