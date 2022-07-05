After the U.S. Supreme Court reversed almost 50 years of federal precedence in their June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, states like North Dakota started the clock for their abortion trigger laws. One month or 30 days after the decision was made by the nation’s highest court, all abortions, except those in order to save the life of the mother or in the case of rape or incest, will be illegal in North Dakota.
This trigger law will have a disproportionate effect on the state’s only abortion provider, Red River Women’s Clinic (RRWC). The clinic, which has been operating for almost 25 years in Fargo, is currently serving South Dakota and the north central region of Minnesota as well as its home state.
Shortly after the court’s decision, the North Dakota Abortion Defender organized a Gofundme fundraiser to assist RRWC in a move across the river to continue providing service for women in the region. They set the initial goal to $20,000 and organizers woke up the next morning with over $250,000 raised. As of Monday, July 4, the fundraising effort has produced more than $917,000 of the new $1 million goal.
“As an independent provider, they do not have the name and notoriety to fall back on for funding like national organizations would be able to, but as an ‘indie clinic’, they’re also able to meet the unique needs of our region with the most tailored, compassionate care,” wrote the North Dakota Abortion Defender. “Space has been purchased in Moorhead, Minnesota, but renovations and furnishings are needed while care continues at the Fargo location (as long as it is legally allowed). Operating one clinic while renovating another will be incredibly expensive and capital is needed.”
While the clinic provides pregnancy testing, birth control and testing for sexually transmitted infections, its primary goal is to provide safe abortions to women in the region without anywhere else to go.
“Words of gratitude simply can’t be formed. As the only abortion clinic within hundreds of miles, a move across the border to stay open and serve the people in our region will be made possible because of an outpouring of love and support,” the North Dakota Abortion Defender wrote.
The RRWC website does not indicate a planned date for this move, only writing “we will open a facility in Moorhead SOON.” Right now it is still legal in North Dakota to provide abortions and if a woman has an appointment at RRWC, that appointment is safe for now.
