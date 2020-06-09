Minot, ND — The North Dakota State Fair Foundation has extended its scholarship application deadline for North Dakota graduating high school seniors. The previous application date of June 1 has been extended to July 1, 2020. The foundation has six $1000 scholarships available.
“We recognize that students have had an unusually challenging spring, and want to allow some extra time for them to participate in the application process,” Todd Berning said, North Dakota State Fair Foundation President.
“Instead of hosting an in-person reception for all applicants, we will do a virtual live presentation through the North Dakota State Fair Foundation Facebook page.” Berning said plans to award the scholarship have also changed.
The virtual presentation will stream July 22 at 7:00 p.m. and students no longer need to be present to win.
To be eligible for the scholarship a student must; be a citizen of North Dakota, have plans to enroll in an accredited post-secondary education institution, and have exhibited and/or competed in 4-H and/or FFA at the North Dakota State Fair for a minimum of four years.
All applicants meeting the scholarship criteria will be honored as the “North Dakota State Fair Graduating Class of 2020.” Six $1000 scholarships will be drawn for and awarded.
Scholarship applications can be found on the North Dakota State Fair Foundation website, www.ndstatefairfoundation.com.
The North Dakota State Fair Foundation exists to develop lifelong relationships with donors to secure philanthropic gifts that will preserve and enhance the North Dakota State Fair, and all that it encompasses, for posterity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.