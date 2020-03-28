MINOT, N.D. — The North Dakota State Fair Foundation announces the availability of six $1000 scholarships to North Dakota graduating high school seniors.
To be eligible for the scholarship a student must be a citizen of North Dakota, have plans to enroll in an accredited post-secondary education institution, and have exhibited and/or competed in 4-H and/or FFA at the North Dakota State Fair for a minimum of four years.
All applicants meeting the scholarship criteria will be honored as the “North Dakota State Fair Graduating Class of 2020” at a reception during the fair at which the names of all candidates will be entered into a random drawing. Six $1000 scholarships will be drawn for and awarded. Students must be present to win.
Scholarship applications can be found on the North Dakota State Fair Foundation website, www.ndstatefairfoundation.com. The application deadline is June 1, 2020. The 2020 North Dakota State Fair is scheduled for July 17-25, 2020.
The North Dakota State Fair Foundation exists to develop lifelong relationships with donors to secure philanthropic gifts that will preserve and enhance the North Dakota State Fair.
