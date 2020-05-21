The North Dakota State Library has partnered with libraries across the state to provide a virtual Statewide Summer Reading Kickoff via Facebook. The event will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm daily the week of June 1, and will feature crafts, activities, and Storytime from some of your favorite librarians.
“We are excited to offer a Virtual Statewide Summer Reading Kickoff during the week of June 1-5 and look forward to sharing more details in the near future once the details are worked out,” says State Librarian Mary Soucie.
More information will be announced on the State Library’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/NDStateLibrary).
The North Dakota State Library will also be providing Beanstack, an online platform for libraries to use in their summer reading programs. Kids, teens, and adults will be able to use it to register for their local summer reading program online and keep track of how many books or minutes they’ve read.
“The North Dakota State Library is excited to partner with the North Dakota public library community to ensure that patrons can still participate in a summer reading program, even though the program will look different,” says State Librarian Mary Soucie. “North Dakota libraries are committed to fighting the summer slide by encouraging students to continue to learn throughout the summer by engaging in reading activities.”
Check with your local public library for more information.
