MANDAN, N.D. - An election to seat a Richland County representative to the North Dakota Wheat Commission will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. (CT), via Zoom, following a wheat production panel discussion at 9 a.m. (CT).
Visit the following link, https:// bit.ly/2021ExtensionWheatUpdate, to register in advance of the meeting to receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting or contact your local County Extension office.
Any farmer who is a resident of Richland County, and is actively involved in the production of Wheat is eligible to vote and be elected. A Wheat farmer must be present to vote but need not be present to be elected.
The election will be conducted under the supervision of Kyle Aasand, County Extension Agent, NDSU Extension, Cass County.
A wheat commission staff member may be on hand to explain Commission programs and to inform producers how their check off investment is being used and the results of these expenditures.
The seven commissioner governing board meets regularly to set policy and plan programs designed to expand worldwide use of U.S. hard red spring and durum wheat through export development, domestic promotion, research, trade, and public information initiatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.