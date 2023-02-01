North Dakotans, you may have property coming to you

North Dakota currently holds more than $132 million in unclaimed property. Unclaimed property is any kind of property, excluding real estate or anything with a property title, that is separated from the owner for a specified number of years (typically three years) and then remitted to the state as unclaimed. It's possible to get this property back.

 Courtesy MCC

More than $6.6 million in forgotten cash, stock and other properties were returned last year to North Dakota individuals, employers and non-profits.

That is according to Susan Dollinger, doctors of North Dakota Unclaimed Property. Wednesday, Feb. 1 was National Unclaimed Property Day and to mark the occasion, Dollinger and her department reached out to the North Dakota Legislature.



