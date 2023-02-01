North Dakotans, you may have property coming to you

North Dakota currently holds more than $132 million in unclaimed property. Unclaimed property is any kind of property, excluding real estate or anything with a property title, that is separated from the owner for a specified number of years (typically three years) and then remitted to the state as unclaimed. It's possible to get this property back.
More than $6.6 million in forgotten cash, stock and other properties were returned last year to North Dakota individuals, employers and non-profits.
That is according to Susan Dollinger, doctors of North Dakota Unclaimed Property. Wednesday, Feb. 1 was National Unclaimed Property Day and to mark the occasion, Dollinger and her department reached out to the North Dakota Legislature.
“North Dakota currently holds more than $132 million in unclaimed property,” Dollinger stated. “Unclaimed property is any kind of property, excluding real estate or anything with a property title, that is separated from the owner for a specified number of years (typically three years) and then remitted to the state as unclaimed.”
Common examples of unclaimed property, according to Dollinger, include forgotten bank accounts, safe deposit boxes, unpaid life insurance benefits, unused rebate cards and uncashed checks. North Dakota Unclaimed Property said it works to effectively identify, notify and pay the owners of those properties and simply and quickly as possible.
“The rightful owner or rightful heirs can claim their property in perpetuity,” Dollinger said.
Recovering unclaimed property does not have to be exclusive to North Dakotans. Multiple state databases can be checked at once by visiting missingmoney.com.
“The Department of Trust Lands is the custodian of unclaimed property in North Dakota. My staff and I are dedicated to safeguarding and returning unclaimed property to rightful owners and heirs across the state,” Dollinger stated.
Additional local information is available by emailing unclaimed@nd.gov or by calling 701-328-2800.
The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators is eager to spread their message early in February.
“With Valentine’s Day around the corner, what better way to find a connection than with your unclaimed property?” the association asked.
People who file claims or wish to file a claim are reminded that while the process should be straightforward, each situation is unique.
“As with most claims of cash or property, you will be required to provide proof of ownership, which may consist of several documents,” the association stated. “Be sure to provide all requested materials to avoid a delay in processing.”
In 1975, North Dakota enacted unclaimed property laws to protect owner funds from reverting back to a business or business holder if contact had been lost.
“This law directed businesses and political subdivisions to report and remit forgotten funds to the Unclaimed Property Division, who will make a diligent effort to find the owner or their heirs,” the division stated.
All businesses, nonprofits and other entities doing business in North Dakota must comply with the law. They include banking and financial organizations, retail establishments and service industries, insurance companies, utilities firms and governments of any size.