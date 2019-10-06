Northland Apartments on Wahpeton council’s agenda

Northland Apartments, three multi-unit complexes in Wahpeton, is on the agenda of the Wahpeton City Council’s next meeting.
Concerns about a proposed sale of the buildings and an intended prepayment exit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development rent subsidy program were raised in September. Since then, residents of at least one building have been seeking information about their rights and options.
“This property does not need extensive renovation,” said Jerri Lynn, a resident of the single story building on 14th Avenue North referred to as Northland Elder Apartments. “It needs the standards of USDA RD and the city, and provides safe affordable housing for the elderly residents.”
Lynn and her neighbors, she said, do not want to be the proverbial babies thrown out with the bathwater.
“We need help from strong housing advocates,” Lynn said.
The three Northland properties, including two multi-story buildings on 12th Street North, are managed by Prairie Homes Management, Wahpeton. A representative from Prairie Homes Management declined to speak on record, but did say the management company was not involved in any potential sale.
Wahpeton Northland Apartments LLC is the intended buyer of the three buildings. The Wahpeton City Council’s agenda for Monday, Oct. 7 shows a possible vote on allocation of $85,714.36 to assist in the LLC’s $1,050,000 project.
Corey Gregg, the contact person for Wahpeton Northland Apartments LLC, submitted paperwork for a Bank of North Dakota Flex PACE interest buy down. Wahpeton finance committee members voted 3-0 for conditional approval of the allocation, citing questions about how Northland Apartments will be operated.
Gregg has not responded to Daily News’ requests for additional information.
The recorder’s office in Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed that no properties are listed under Gregg’s name nor Skyline Properties Now, which has a post office box in Barnesville, Minnesota. Properties can be searched with either a name, legal description or parcel number.
Northland Apartments is both the formal name of the three complexes and the limited liability corporation that owns them. The owners, according to North Dakota Secretary of State records, are Erika Meier of Baraboo, Wisconsin, and Gregory and Jerry Meide of Wahpeton.
Lynn had compliments for Jerry Meide and Prairie Home Management.
“They are an excellent management company and I think if it were not for the fact Jerry Meide turned this building over to their care, it may have been just another problem property the city would have to deal with,” she said.
It is Lynn’s opinion, she continued, that Meide does want her building to stay as it is, a subsidized 62-and-older senior/disabled building.
Meide was unavailable for comment as of press time Friday, Oct. 4. An exact number of Northland Apartments residents has also not been confirmed.
A tenants meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. It will be held at Rainbow Court, 97 Seventh Ave. S. in Wahpeton.
A representative from Prairie Homes Management, LLC, Fargo, also declined to go on record, but said the meeting will be facilitated by the company and is not open to the public or media.
“It is simply a question and answer session between a USDA representative and those affected tenants,” the Prairie Homes Management representative said.
Mike Stepien, a public information officer in Bismarck, said the USDA Rural Development office had not approved prepayment for Northland Apartments as of Wednesday, Oct. 2.
“The sale will not take place on Oct. 15,” Stepien said previously.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
