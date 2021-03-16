Editor’s Note: March is Women’s History Month and in honor of the occasion, Daily News is turning the spotlight on efforts, advances and notable community members.
A longtime American Association of University Women (AAUW) member, local volunteer and Wahpeton resident has been named the North Dakota AAUW Woman of Distinction for 2020-2021.
Norma Nosek received her honor, a leadership award within AAUW, in recognition of her excellence in leadership. It was given earlier in March at AAUW’s annual convention, held virtually.
“One thing I do appreciate about the award is that it’s not just for what I did last year, but for over a lifetime in Wahpeton,” Nosek said.
Jane Priebe, president of the local AAUW, nominated Nosek for the Women of Distinction Award. Priebe’s words were shared Monday, March 15 by Wahpeton 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn.
“Norma Nosek is Wahpeton’s premier ambassador,” Priebe wrote. “Whether as a teacher of director of special education and curriculum or as principal of Zimmerman Elementary, her honesty and care for those in need, both adults and children, made her the advocate she is and continues to be today.”
Nosek’s community involvement includes her work as a Rotary member, for which she earned the Rotarian of the Year honor in 2015. She has gone above any beyond for the Bagg Bonanza Farm outside Mooreton, North Dakota, Priebe wrote. Nosek’s work with AAUW began when she joined in 1977 and has included two terms as president of her local chapter.
“(Organizing) scholarships for young people, supporting children in need and (focusing) on equal pay for employees have blended her representation of ‘Service Above Self’ with ‘Fighting for Fair Pay and Economic Equity.’ Her connections with North Dakota State College of Science benefits the very programs she is so involved in and she is always willing to work with college students on preparing them for the future. Norma leads by example,” Priebe wrote.
Nosek attended Monday’s council meeting, where Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale issued the Equal Pay Day proclamation. Read by Bohn and written by Priebe and attorney Simone Sandberg, a fellow AAUW member, the proclamation calls attention to unequal pay and its consequences on women.
“According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women in North Dakota working full time year-round in 2020 typically earn 79 percent of what men earn, indicating little progress in pay equity,” Bohn read. “All citizens deserve equal pay for equal work.”
The National Women’s Law Center has calculated the wage gap in North Dakota, Priebe and Sandberg wrote. For example, a woman would have to work until she was 75 years old to make what a man makes by the time he is 60. Other examples of discrimination exist, particularly for women of diverse identities.
“Fair pay equity policies can be implemented simply and without undue cause for hardship in both the public and private sectors,” Priebe and Sandberg wrote.
Wednesday, March 24 is recognized as Equal Pay Day in Wahpeton. The day marks when wages paid to American women would catch up to wages paid to men from the previous year.
“I urge the citizens of North Dakota to recognize the full value of women’s skills and significant contributions to the labor force,” Bohn said, speaking on behalf of Mayor Dale. “I further encourage businesses to conduct an integral pay evaluation to ensure women are being paid fairly.”
Nosek is one of two Twin Towns Area women to receive the AAUW Women of Distinction Award in recent years. Former Wahpeton 2nd Ward Councilwoman Renelle Bertsch received the honor in 2018.
“I feel really honored and privileged to be recognized by the local AAUW and to receive the award at the state level,” Bertsch said previously. “I’ve been working really hard my whole life to promote women.”
Bohn spoke on behalf of the Wahpeton City Council when she congratulated Nosek on being a Woman of Distinction Award winner. Nosek also turned her attention to the Equal Pay Day proclamation.
“All I can say is Amen,” Nosek said. “It’s something that we have worked on for years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.