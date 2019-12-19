Nosek retires from social services involvement

Norma Nosek, friends and colleagues agree, has long been an advocate for youth and residents in Richland County, North Dakota.
Nosek, 90, retired from involvement with Richland County Social Services Tuesday, Dec. 17. The event was recognized during a meeting of the Richland County Board of Commissioners.
“Age has nothing to do with it,” Nosek said. “I don’t like zones. I don’t want anything to do with any zone. We went through this with special ed. years ago and it was not good. I don’t want to have anything to do with it again. But I wish everybody luck.”
North Dakota is preparing for changes in its human services operations. Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, there will be statewide human services zones rather than social services agencies. Richland County will be part of a zone including Ransom and Sargent counties, North Dakota.
Nosek was appointed to the Richland County Social Services board in July 2002. Her career in public education included serving as a teacher, special education and curriculum director and principal of Zimmerman Elementary, Wahpeton. She retired from Wahpeton Public Schools in 2010.
“Norma’s one of the most honest people I’ve ever met in my entire life,” said Richland County Commissioner Tim Campbell. “If you want to hear her opinion, she’s going to tell you. You may not like it, but she’s going to tell you. When it’s over, it’s over. I respect her for that. She’s a very good board member.”
A member of the Wahpeton Rotary Club and Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton, Nosek is also active with the American Association of University Women and the Bagg Bonanza Farm, Mooreton, North Dakota.
Kristen Hasbargen, Richland County’s social services director, agreed about Nosek’s advocacy for county employees. Tuesday’s board of commissioners meeting included the dissolving of the present social services board, whose membership included Commissioner Campbell.
Current social services access points will remain, the North Dakota Department of Human Services previously stated. In some cases, the department continued, there will be expansion to meet clients where they are, as well as flexible funding.
“The zonal organization and new funding arrangement is intended to promote collaboration, specialization, utilization of capacity and efficiency,” Daily News previously reported.
Later in the meeting, the commissioners voted 5-0 in approval of a traffic safety hazard and mud on country roadway policy. Because it is not an ordinance, Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer said, the policy did not require two readings before being passed.
Key points of the policy include:
The objective is to minimize and remove anything from county roadways that may constitute a traffic safety hazard. Mud is considered a traffic safety hazard.
Any responsible party, including residents, owners, farmers or contractors, is responsible for making all reasonable efforts to minimize and remove the hazard from a county roadway.
A responsible party must remove a hazard as often as necessary. If a law enforcement agency or highway department official asks for a hazard to be removed, it must be done as soon as possible. The responsible party must remove a hazard within two hours of notification.
Willful failure to comply with Richland County policy may result in notifications to the appropriate law enforcement agency.
A unanimous vote approved Commissioner Sid Berg as chairman of the board for 2020. Commissioner Campbell was also unanimously voted in as vice chair for 2020.
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.