Not too late to obtain a REAL ID

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, if a North Dakota citizen doesn’t have a REAL ID compliant identification or a valid passport, they’re unable to fly within the United States.
REAL ID, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, is a federal mandate to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver licenses and identification cards.
“Compliant licenses are marked by a star on the top of the card and allows a North Dakota resident to use their driver’s license as a form of identification to complete domestic airline travel and access a federal facility such as a federal courthouse or airbase,” the department stated.
The Real ID Act was enacted by Congress and signed into law in May 2005. Implementation, which began in January 2014, is expected to be complete on Oct. 1, 2020.
Minimum security standards established in the Real ID Act were made on the basis of a recommendation made by the 9/11 Commission following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
“The new standards are intended to ensure that identification cards are more secure,” travel magazine Afar reported.
Obtaining a REAL ID requires an in-person visit to a North Dakota’s driver’s license office.
“You will need to bring specific documents to prove residency, identification and Social Security,” the North Dakota Department of Transportation continued. “Please note that if your current name is different from the name on your identity document, you will need to bring additional proof of your legal name.”
Citizens do have the option to opt out of obtaining a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license. Officials do remind the public that opting out will mean difficulty in flying domestically.
“Not having a REAL ID could cause some serious issues if you have to fly on the spur of the moment or unexpectedly in the case of an emergency,” said Brad Schaffer, director of the driver’s license division. “You certainly don’t want to wind up at the airport with a ticket in hand and be turned away because you do not have the proper identification.”
REAL ID also allows residents to access a federal facility such as a federal courthouse or airbase.
“Unlike a passport, the REAL ID information is scanned and retained in the state driver’s license system,” the North Dakota Department of Transportation stated. “It is state state so it is kept in-state only.”
In 2017, the North Dakota legislature approved a bill which made REAL ID information not part of the public record.
“The security of the data is enhanced an unobtainable for non-official purposes,” the transportation department continued.
Citizens are encouraged to beat the lines and make an online appointment at dot.nd.gov for their REAL ID.
“Please make sure to have all the necessary documents in hand before visiting your driver’s license office,” the transportation department stated.
For more information about REAL ID, visit dot.nd.gov or call the toll free number, 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.