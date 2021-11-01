November is here: How to winterize your home

Leaves fall, the air is crisp and the promise of snow is on the horizon — it’s time to winterize. Whether you’re winterizing a summer cabin or your house in town, fall is the best time of year to prepare for the incoming freezes. Follow these tips by the city of Breckenridge to ensure your home is ready for the frigid months to come.
Winterization helps prepare the plumbing system and other components for temperature extremes, among other things.
Most people don’t want to feel a draft coming through their windows or under their doors. Apple caulk around windows or weather stripping under doorways. You may need to replace your door sweep if it’s missing or damaged.
This tip should be completed every couple months but is especially important before the winter months. Test your sump pump by pouring several gallons of water into the pit to make sure the pump turns on.
Make sure your heating system is working properly before it becomes a dire need. Schedule a technician to come inspect your furnace or heat pump. Replace the air filter.
If you’re brave enough to climb onto your roof, inspect for damaged areas that may lead to leaks. Also check the trim. While you’re at it, check the gutters for clogs that could cause water to back up and result in leaks.
Gardening season is officially over: disconnect garden hoses and allow your outdoor pipes to drain to avoid freezing within pipes. A frozen pipe can burst. Divert water from any downspouts so water doesn’t gather and freeze at the foundation of your home. Indoors, if the temperature drops to an extreme, you can keep a stream of water running to guard against freezing.
Reversing your ceiling fan blades has a tangible effect on your home’s temperature. By running blades in a clockwise direction, you’ll be forcing air downward. If the heat’s running, that means heat will be pushed down toward you and your family.
If you heat your home with natural gas, it is advantageous to invest in a carbon monoxide detector. Smoke detectors should also be checked before the winter months just in case Christmas cookies get forgotten in the oven.
Have a lawn full of leaves? Mow them, don’t rake them. Not only does this take less elbow grease, mulching leaves helps nourish your lawn throughout the winter. While you’re outside, take a look at any surrounding trees. If they have any dead limbs, remove those to avoid a snow-laden branch coming down on your home this winter. Also remove any debris or junk in your yard.
Furnaces, natural gas and other winter amenities can raise the risk of a fire. Another danger lurking in your laundry room is dryer lint. Empty your dryer vent of lint — this should be done after every load of laundry.
Follow these tips for a seamless and safe winter season.
