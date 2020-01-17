NWS: Blizzard possible Friday and Saturday

Thursday’s frigid sub-zero temperatures gave way to slightly warmer air leading a winter storm Friday.
The Red River Valley will see snow and possibly blizzard conditions Friday into Saturday, the National Weather Service reported. Fargo-Moorhead and Wahpeton-Breckenridge could see 4-6 inches of snowfall from the storm, with lower amounts to the west.
Eastern North Dakota and west-central Minnesota will be in a Winter Storm Watch from 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The Twin Towns can expect to see snow before noon Friday.
Eastern North Dakota and northwest/west central Minnesota will have the best chance at blizzard conditions. Wind gusts are expected to reach around 45 miles per hour up and down the Red River Valley. Heaviest snowfall amounts are expected in northwestern and central Minnesota.
The weather service said travel could be very difficult to impossible Friday night through late Saturday night.
Friday’s high is expected to be 25 with a low of 2 overnight. Saturday’s high is forecast at 9 with a low of -9 Saturday night.
Snow is expected to begin in our area Friday during the day, with blowing and drifting snow starting Friday night.
Those who have travel plans for Friday or Saturday should consider the weather impacts. Slow down and use caution if you must travel during the storm as road conditions can change quickly, the weather service advises. Before traveling, pack a winter survival kit for your vehicle.
