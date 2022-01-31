O’Hara running for Richland County Sheriff

Deputy Blaine O’Hara is running for the sheriff’s office in Richland County, North Dakota. The race will be on the county’s ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.
O’Hara said he is running because he is passionate about the future of the organization, public safety and the quality of life in Richland County. His experience includes 25 years in law enforcement, including 15 years with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, as well as serving in critical decision-making leadership roles as team leader of the Southern Valley Special Response Team.
“I have established strong, long-term relationships throughout Richland County including local municipalities,” O’Hara said Monday, Jan. 31. “My leadership style is to lead by example, and I have earned the trust not only within our community, but also within the sheriff’s office.”
America’s law enforcement is facing unique challenges never seen before, O’Hara’s campaign announcement stated. He said Richland County needs a sheriff who is aware of the internal challenges and issues that matter most to the community.
“My top priority will be to reassess the sheriff’s office and to ensure we, as an organization, are being both efficient and effectively managing our resources. My primary focus will be putting more patrol deputies on the street and in other critical roles that directly impact public safety and the apprehension of criminal offenders,” O’Hara wrote.
O’Hara also wrote that he will ensure that rural communities are better protected from property theft, in particular the businesses and farmers who often fall victim to those types of crimes.
“I will ensure that our excellent relationship with Richland County’s school systems remains intact,” O’Hara wrote. “My staff will work closely with the school district administration and personnel to ensure our kids are safe in school.
O’Hara also said he would advocate for school staff and sheriff’s office personnel to annually train together on critical incident response and unified critical incident management. It is an area he is already “deeply involved” in, he said.
“Law enforcement in our country has evolved over the years and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office has to evolve with it,” O’Hara said. “Our personnel will continue to train on the latest tactics, equipment, case law and de-escalation techniques available. Our staff will continue to have the tools they need to do their jobs as safely and effectively as possible.”
O’Hara, as of Jan. 31, is the third declared candidate for a Richland County-level office on the 2022 ballot. He will face Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl, Deputy Jason Weber and any other candidate in the sheriff’s race. County commissioner and state’s attorney are among the other non-city, non-state or non-national positions to be determined with the election.
The website www.oharaforsheriff.com includes more information about O’Hara and his qualifications, his campaign announcement stated.
