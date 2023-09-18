Oasis signage removed Sunday in Wahpeton

The former Oasis Bar in Wahpeton, which closed on Jan. 1, 2019, is located between two other closed downtown businesses, the former NLU Computers and Wahpeton Drug and Gift.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Pieces of Dakota Avenue history came down before 12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

Signage for Wahpeton’s former Oasis Bar were removed and soon transported to their new owner, a private collector. Daily News was unable to confirm the identity of the collector, whose belongings now include a nearly O-shaped neon sign and the nameplate for the “Big O Casino.”



