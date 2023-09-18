Oasis signage removed Sunday in Wahpeton

Pieces of Dakota Avenue history came down before 12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.
Signage for Wahpeton’s former Oasis Bar were removed and soon transported to their new owner, a private collector. Daily News was unable to confirm the identity of the collector, whose belongings now include a nearly O-shaped neon sign and the nameplate for the “Big O Casino.”
The Oasis, which closed on Jan. 1, 2019, was located at 512 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton. As of Monday, Sept. 18, the location is for sale. It is between the former NLU Computers, 514 Dakota Ave., and the former Wahpeton Drug and Gift, 508 Dakota Ave. The pharmacy closed its doors on Aug. 15, 2023.
Prior to its closure, the Oasis received much attention for an ultimately abandoned plan to offer lap dancing in addition to topless performers. The bar, whose owners and managers included members of the Pausch family, was also recognized for being a longtime downtown Wahpeton business.
Several community members weighed in about the Oasis and its legacy. They did so either on Daily News’ initial Facebook post or by sharing the post on their own Facebook pages.
“(I) would like to see a cleaner establishment without topless dancers,” one reader wrote.
“It was the livelihood of a family, grandpa to son to grandson,” another wrote.
“(Breasts) and beer. There are worse things out there,” a third reader wrote.
“I don’t understand why it’s sad. It was a nasty place. I, for one, will be glad to not have to see it there anymore,” a fourth reader wrote.