BISMARCK — Most readers of Bill Ebeltoft’s obituary never knew the man as he lived, but they probably wish they had.
The man who once fought valiantly in the Vietnam War died Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Veterans Home in Columbia Falls, Mont. He was 73 years old.
The family obituary written about Ebeltoft has gone viral in North Dakota. Originally published in The Dickinson Press, the tribute recounts the story of the decorated veteran who could never return to normalcy after the war ended.
It’s a narrative all too common for those returning home with the mental and physical wounds of war forever weighing them down. The first line of Ebeltoft’s obituary states, “’Not everyone who lost his life in Vietnam died there.’ The saying is true for CW2 William C. Ebeltoft.”
And yet, it would be far too simple to wholly label Ebeltoft’s life after the war as tragic. The obituary describes the joys Ebeltoft knew and the people who cared for him despite his damaged state. He played a stirring rendition of “Waltzing Matilda” on piano and entertained nursing staff with his knowledge of German slang.
A private service through Stevenson Funeral Home and Crematory in Dickinson will be held in the spring. The family encourages donations to Stark County Veterans Memorial Association at P.O. Box 929, Dickinson N.D. 58602.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.