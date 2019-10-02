It will be a bit busier than normal at Wahpeton High School on Oct. 7, 2019. High school seniors are looking ahead to next fall and submitting their first round of college applications as part of College Application Month in North Dakota.
As an incentive to start planning early and to participate in the activities, Bank of North Dakota is paying one $35 application fee per student when they apply to a North Dakota college. Community volunteers who will be assisting the students include Jaclyn Nordick and Shari Thompson of North Dakota State College of Science.
Jessica Gilsrud, counselor at Wahpeton High School said, “We have been participating in College Application Month for a few years and it is an excellent way to help students who feel a bit overwhelmed with the college application process to actually experience it and realize they can figure it out.”
Wahpeton High School is one of over 150 high schools across the state participating in College Application Month.
College Application Month is part of a national effort to increase the numbers of people applying to college early in the year. Continuing to postsecondary education and graduating with a degree reduces the likelihood of being unemployed and can open doors for higher median wages. According to a survey by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a full-time worker, age 25 and over, could earn a median annual wage of $37,960 with their high school diploma, $44,824 if they attain an associate degree or $62,296 with a bachelor’s degree.
“We are grateful to our partners in banking, secondary education and higher education for their assistance. This project is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate to young people in our state that they are valued and their communities are invested in their future,” stated Bank of North Dakota President/CEO Eric Hardmeyer. “A well-educated workforce is essential to support the state’s economy.”
In addition to Bank of North Dakota, other partners in the effort include North Dakota Office of the Governor, North Dakota University System and North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.
For more information about College Application Month, visit bnd.nd.gov/college-application-month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.