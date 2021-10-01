October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

During the month of October, local entities like Someplace Safe, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton, are launching several campaigns to support Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).
Someplace Safe, which provides services to thousands of local victims and survivors of crime each year, will host their 10th Annual Chili Feed fundraiser from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Call-ahead orders will be accepted for large groups of eight or more by calling 218-731-2094 by Oct. 8. Any money raised will support the programming and services for local survivors, Someplace Safe Director of Development and Communications Ashley Zach said.
Supporting area crisis centers and victims of crime agencies like Someplace Safe has never been more crucial, Zach said. Over the past year, the agency supported more than 310 survivors of domestic violence. In her 11-year career with Someplace Safe, it’s the largest client load Zach has seen.
“People’s support and attendance is more important than ever for that fundraiser. We actually are serving more clients in Wilkin County than I have seen in the past 11 years. … It’s almost three times as many people as we were serving three years ago,” Zach said. “Resources get stretched, and with the increased client load, that’s more time and resources spent on each client.”
Zach thinks the influx of clients can be partially attributed to COVID-19, with victims in closer and more frequent proximity to their abusers.
The following week, Someplace Safe invites community members to participate in the annual Day of Purple, Thursday, Oct. 21, by wearing purple articles of clothing and sharing it to their social media accounts using the hashtag #dayofpurple. Supporters can also collect a Purple Pledge, a donation to Someplace Safe for the “privilege of wearing purple that day,” Zach said. Events and campaign information related to DVAM can be found at www.someplacesafe.info/dvam2021.
“While we do raise money on the Day of Purple, the main reason we do it is to raise awareness and support,” Zach said.
Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton, is partnering with the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV). The center will host a week of action, Oct. 18-24, and this year’s theme is #Every1KnowsSome1, referring to the prevalence of domestic violence.
One in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. In 2020, 4,674 new victims of domestic violence received services from one of 18 crisis intervention centers in North Dakota, Three Rivers Crisis Center reported.
“Domestic violence thrives in silence. To be able to support and help victims and survivors, and to prevent domestic violence in the future, we all need to normalize it by talking openly about it,” Three Rivers Crisis Center Client Service/Volunteer Coordinator Becky DeVries wrote.
Domestic violence manifests in different ways, and it’s not always physical. Emotional, financial and sexual abuse are all included under the umbrella term of domestic violence. Experiencing multiple forms of abuse makes it increasingly difficult to seek help, Zach said. The use of technology has also aided abusers by allowing them to track a victim’s location, stalk or harass them or install unwanted apps on their victim’s phones, Zach said. Oftentimes, domestic violence is a multi-victim crime.
“Studies show that secondary victims who are exposed to domestic violence and abuse or neglect in their home are just as likely to have long-lasting impacts as well, and we do see that in our office,” Zach said.
If someone is experiencing domestic violence, they should reach out to a trusted adult for help. If someone is in an emergency situation, they should call 911. Individuals can call Someplace Safe at their 24-hour crisis hotline at 800-974-3359 or text them at 844-980-0169. Zach said their text line has been an important tool in increasing accessibility since victims may not always be in a position to speak out loud safely.
Three Rivers Crisis Center can be reached at their 24-hour crisis line at 701-642-2115. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
“Sometimes the first step to recovery is just telling someone or talking to someone you know and trust,” Zach said.
Those who are experiencing or have survived domestic violence are at a higher risk of physical injuries; mental illness such as depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts; and financial hardship. Some men and women die before they are able to leave an abusive situation. According to a report by Violence Free Minnesota, at least 30 people were killed in the state due to intimate partner violence in 2020. North Dakota reported 12 domestic violence deaths in 2020.
If a loved one knows someone who is experiencing domestic violence, they can provide a listening, non-judgemental ear. They can also help victims develop a safety plan, such as where to hide keys or money or documents, and who they can call if they need to escape quickly.
“Anyone can do that with a survivor or somebody who is in danger,” Zach said.
