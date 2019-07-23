1 of 2 suspects in Petermann case makes initial appearance

Karen Sue Mullin, 72, made her initial appearance before Richland County District Court Monday, July 22.
The Breckenridge, Minnesota, woman is charged with one count of misapplication of entrusted property, a class C felony.
Through an investigation conducted by the Wahpeton Police Department, Mullin is accused of disposing of, using or transferring interests in property that were entrusted to her as a fiduciary. She allegedly did so in an unauthorized manner which she knew would involve a risk of loss or detriment to the owner of the property or other person for whose benefit the property was entrusted.
Mullin was manager of the Wahpeton Eagles Club when the club organized a benefit for Jacob Petermann, according to her criminal complaint. The benefit took place on June 30, 2018 at the Wahpeton Eagles Club.
“Kari Heiser, kitchen manager at the Eagles Club, organized the benefit and she told Jacob’s mother, Connie Petermann, that the proceeds from the benefit would be collected by the Eagles Club and distributed to the Petermann family,” the complaint states.
The money collected from the benefit was stored in Mullin’s office at the Eagles Club, the court documents continue. Mullin and Heiser were stated as having counted the money from the benefit.
“As manager of the Eagles Club, the defendant was responsible for distributing the money to the Petermann family,” the documents continue.
On Sept. 25, 2018, Richland County Dispatch was notified of a possible theft of money from the Petermann benefit. The reported theft was investigated by the Wahpeton Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
“Through this investigation, (they) discovered that more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 in proceeds from the benefit were misapplied by the defendant and Kari Heiser,” the complaint states.
The misapplied funds were entrusted to Mullin in her capacity as Wahpeton Eagles Club manager.
“The investigation showed that because of Kari Heiser and Karen Mullin’s actions, the Petermanns did not receive all the money they were entitled to from the benefit,” the court document states.
Kari Heiser, 51, was named in court documents as one of the state’s witnesses. Heiser, according to court records, has been also been charged with misapplication of entrusted property.
Warrants of arrest were issued for Heiser and Mullin on Wednesday, July 17. Court records for Heiser were not updated as of late afternoon Monday, July 22.
Judge Bradley Cruff set a personal recognizance bond for Mullin. Its only condition is that she does not have to post any money.
Mullin appeared with attorney Jonathan Green. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the State of North Dakota.
“Her attorney waived the reading of the criminal information,” Moen said. “A lot of times, the judge will read the charge out loud.”
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Mullin is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail. A booking photo was not available at press time.
