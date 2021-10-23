Rollie Lipp and Juli Mauch were a beloved duo on the local airwaves. With Lipp’s golden voice and Mauch’s uplifting personality, we felt like we knew them — and many of us did. The pair spent much of the last 25 years working together in radio, before ending their broadcast tenure with KBMW circa 2018.
“Our favorite part about being on the radio was the connection, interacting with our listeners,” Mauch said. “We came together and made the decision to leave after several changes in ownership. We felt it was time to move in a new direction.”
The dynamic duo is back together with their new video broadcast show “Off the Cuff,” a twice-monthly video segment which airs on Red River Communications channel 125 and streams on the 3 Borders Sports Network YouTube channel thanks to executive producers Joe Schreiner and Brian Watson.
Lipp and Mauch were doing sales for 3 Borders Sports network when the idea dawned on Watson.
“We were in a sales meeting and I said to them, ‘What do you think about taking your old radio show and putting it on the web?’ That’s how it all started,” Watson said.
The direction for the show is not linear. Its producers intend it to be a breath of fresh air and variety that’s been noticeably missing in the broadcast scene absent Lipp and Mauch's steady segments.
“You could label it a talk show, you could label it a variety show, but it’s something different,” Watson said. “I think it’s probably going to change a little bit every episode. I think it could appeal to a different audience every time you look at it. I don’t think you can truly put a label on it.”
Lipp and Mauch trade jabs, play trivia and have many local guests scheduled to appear including State Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Jim Sturdevant and Bruce Yaggie. It’s a focal point for Lipp and Mauch to bring back the friendly, positive demeanor they presented throughout our mornings and work days — in our cars, in our homes and on our radios.
“Being able to understand what’s in this guy’s head can be really challenging at times, but I try my best,” Mauch joked about Lipp. “A lot of the stuff we talk about is straight off the cuff. Sometimes you can just feel when something is going in the right direction. You just go with it.”
The show’s first episode came together on the fly, when Lipp and Mauch caught wind that the 1972 Wahpeton State Championship basketball team was back home at the Bois De Sioux for a round of golf.
One day later, the team was sitting in front of a camera with Lipp and Mauch taking a trip down memory lane. The team was in town to be inducted into Wahpeton High School’s Hall of Fame.
As executive producers, it was a no-brainer for Watson and Schreiner to make this show a reality. They could feel the collective opinion that the on-air duo was missed by their wide array of listeners in the Red River Valley.
“Rollie and Juli were a mainstay in the community, they were very popular. For them to be gone for three years, I think a lot of people missed that,” Watson said. “To kind of move into the future of technology now, I think people appreciate them being back on the air and actually being able to see them. The rapport and the banter they have going back and forth, I think it will fill the void they left.”
Lipp made a clear emphasis that the new show will need help and tips from its fanbase to thrive. Lipp and Mauch feel comfortable interacting with their audience and that feeling has been mutual for over two decades.
“We want ideas. There’s a lot of really good stories to be told that we don’t know about, so we encourage people to send us stories,” Lipp said.
Watson noted Lipp and Mauch’s ability to reach all age groups with their coverage as a key factor to the show’s sustainability moving forward.
“In the episode with the 1972 basketball team, you have viewers from that age group, but you also have younger kids who are interested in a Wahpeton team that won a state championship,” Watson said.
Mauch is excited to begin filming episodes in surrounding communities, with plans to be in Wyndmere, North Dakota, on Friday, Nov. 5 when the local school receives the National Blue Ribbon Award for academic excellence. Presenting that honor will be Gov. Doug Burgum and North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kristen Baesler.
“The surrounding communities don’t get the spotlight put on them very much. That’s something 'Off the Cuff' can do,” Mauch said. “We enjoy going out and being able to focus on all the other communities, really giving them a nice opportunity to toot their own horn.”
Lipp and Mauch don’t shy away from the topics that pull our heart strings. They’ve formed a personal connection and trust with many of their longtime listeners, something they hope will carry through the television monitor into our living rooms.
“The stories that we enjoy working on the most are the ones that evoke emotion. That’s where I feel we do our best work, dealing with and talking about difficult subjects. People want to hear about those things, but don’t know how to ask those questions,” Mauch said.
The duo hopes there is a quick crossover for those who turned their ignition and began their commute to the storytelling prowess of Lipp and Mauch. They understand it will take time to build their show on a new platform.
“Going from the radio platform where it’s so accessible, to something like this where people have to seek us out on channel 125 or YouTube, it's definitely something to get used to,” Mauch said.
Lipp is excited about the convenience of the broadcast partnership with Red River Communications, one that allows laid back fellows like himself to enjoy the show from the comfort of their arm chairs.
“The Red River Communications channel is going to work so nice for the older people who don’t want to mess around with the internet. I’m one of them,” Lipp laughed.
The pair is competitive when it comes to on-air trivia. Mauch has an early 4-2 lead on Lipp.
“When we do trivia, he gets so flustered,” Mauch laughed. “If we play it where we have to shout out the answer, he does not like that.”
"Off the Cuff" is back on the air Sunday, Oct. 31 with Jim Sturdevant to discuss his recent youth football field dedication at Chahinkapa Park. Jim has served 40-plus years as the supervisor of fifth and sixth grade football in the Twin Towns.
The show plans to stay a twice-monthly installment for the time being. The production is high quality and therefore requires much more work than the previous projects.
“It’s a lot more work than say, going and doing a football game. We broadcast that live. This takes a little more time from the production standpoint,” Watson said.
Lipp is also the play-by-play voice for Breckenridge sports on 3 Borders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.