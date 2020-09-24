Official earns 2019 Carter Casey Sportsperson of the Year Award

Roy King selected as 2019 Carter Casey Sportsperson of the Year by Breck Sports Talk.

Roy King has been selected as the 2019 Carter Casey Sportsperson of the Year by Breck Sports Talk. King is the second winner of this award, following Breckenridge standout athlete Hunter Feigum. King has been officiating sporting events since 1996 and is head of the Tri-State Officials Association.

The award is given annually to one individual from Breckenridge/Wahpeton who exemplifies quality character and servant leadership in the sports community. It is awarded in honor of our late and legendary brother, Carter Casey, whose legacy and impact remains unrivaled in this community.

King is always willing to drive referees to games and officiates an immense amount of sporting events each year. He does so with class, and a professional understanding of every sport. He is active in recruiting young adults to join the officiating ranks in a time where Minnesota and North Dakota are facing a yearly shortage of officials. When Roy isn’t working, he is a staple at Cowboy and Cowgirl sporting events.

Thank you Roy, congratulations from the team at Breck Sports Talk and the entire Breckenridge/Wahpeton community!

