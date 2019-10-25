Oh, the weather outside is normal

If there is such a thing as a “normal winter,” the Twin Towns Area has decent odds of experiencing it.
That’s according to the latest National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration outlook for December 2019-February 2020. The outlook includes temperature and precipitation forecasts for that period.
North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota are in a region that currently has equal probability to experience cooler than average, warmer than average or simply average temperatures during the forecast three months. The region, spanning from eastern Montana to a portion of eastern Michigan, would go against forecast national trends.
“Warmer than average temperatures are forecast for much of the U.S. this winter,” NOAA stated. “Although below average temperatures are not favored, cold weather is anticipated and some areas could still experience a colder than average winter.”
Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, are in a region that has a 50 to 60 percent probability of experiencing a wetter than average winter. This corresponds with precipitation data gathered throughout 2019.
“This is being forecast for Fargo on south,” said Bill Barrett, a National Weather Service meteorologist technician in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Because the temperature could be warmer than average or cooler than average, it’s harder to made precipitation forecasts. Cooler temperatures generally suggest increased snowfall, while comparatively warmer temperatures increase the likelihood of ice storms and other weather events.
“The forecasts may change, of course. These are updated every two weeks to one month,” Barrett said.
NOAA’s next update will be available Thursday, Nov. 21.
“While the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) climate pattern often influences the winter, neutral conditions are in place this year and expected to persist into the spring,” the organization stated.
Since El Niño and La Niña are not expected to drive weather conditions this season, meteorologists look to climate patterns including the Arctic Oscillation (AO).
“The AO influences the number of arctic air masses that intrude into the U.S., but its predictability is limited to a couple weeks,” NOAA stated.
Wahpeton’s current forecast calls for clouds throughout the week of Sunday, Oct. 27. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 41 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, Nov. 1, with below freezing lows forecast for each evening.
Autumn conditions continue throughout the Twin Towns Area, with leaves changing colors and falling in nature sites including the Kidder Recreation Area and Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
Daily News will continue to follow weather conditions in Wahpeton, Breckenridge and beyond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.