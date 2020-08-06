Ohm not to return as basketball head coach

The Breckenridge School Board voted on Wednesday, Aug 5 that the boys' basketball Coach Arly Ohm will not be returning as head coach for the upcoming season.
“After careful and thoughtful consideration, the school board made the decision to go in a different direction with the boys’ basketball program believing it is in the best interest of both the program and the student-athletes and voted to non-renew the current head basketball coach's contract,” Superintendent Diane Cordes said. “The district wants to thank Mr. Ohm for his four years serving as the head coach. Mr. Ohm will continue his work in the district as an elementary teacher.”
During the board meeting, it was explained that toward the end of the season there were a number of parents reaching out to Ohm, Athletic Director Chad Fredericksen and Cordes regarding concerns with coaching conduct.
After hearing concerns, Cordes directed Fredericksen to implement an improvement plan with Ohm. Several aspects of that plan were to be implemented before the end of the school year and some during the summer. However, due to the disruption that COVID-19 had to schools, there was a delay in implementation. Some work was done in the summer and players were surveyed.
Ultimately, the school decided to go a different direction and a motion was made to not renew Ohm as the coach. The motion was unanimously passed.
“The consensus of the board is that we felt that we needed to make a decision to move forward with the program and to do what we feel it is in the best interest of the program and the student-athletes,” Chairperson Erin Johnson said.
In 2017, after racking up a school-record 26 wins in his return to the bench, along with a conference title and a section championship, Coach Ohm was named Section 8AA Coach of the Year. Ohm was hired in 2016 as the boys' basketball coach after the departure of Coach Tyler Bormann. Ohm also coached Breckenridge from 1995-1999.
The district will now begin the process of hiring a head coach for the boy's basketball program. Anyone interested in applying for the program is encouraged to contact the Breckenridge Activities Director Fredericksen for more information at 218-643-2694.
