Okay, really, what can I do for Earth Day … without trying too hard?

“Is this just some kind of treehugger thing?”
Richland County, North Dakota’s township officers met last Tuesday, April 12 in Wahpeton. That question, spoken by a member of the audience whose name I didn’t catch, came up regarding the proposed Midwest Carbon Express carbon capture pipeline.
Audience member, your comment means more than you maybe thought it would. You reminded me that no matter how ambitious an idea like conservation may be, if it’s going to catch on, it has to be seen as possible, if not useful, by a wide range of people.
Earth Day’s 52nd anniversary will be observed this Friday, April 22. It seems to me that there has been a lot accomplished since 1970. I’ll also concede that some people probably find the progress to be personally restrictive, not something they’re especially concerned about and, on the opposite side of the spectrum, too diluted to matter or too focused on individuals rather than sweeping change.
“Remember, you all have to live together” is a frequent motto when I write. I’m not going to pretend that this article will be any great uniter for people from both the left and the right. I’m going to pragmatic instead.
In the spirit of the pre-spring, a time just before we feel obligated to have some motivation, I offer:
Ways to do something for Earth that don’t feel like you’ve done anything
• reduce your food waste (Buzzfeed, 2017) — buy only what you need, freeze fruits and vegetables before they go bad, use food scraps to make soups out of leftovers and donate food you aren’t going to eat to the the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry
• shop wisely (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2021) — buy less plastic and bring a reusable shopping bag; personally, if I do get plastic grocery bags, I get a second use out of them as wastebasket liners and mini-laundry hampers
• opt for full loads of laundry whenever you can (The Guardian, 2002) — it wastes less water
• conserve water (NOAA, 2021) — the less water you use, the less runoff and wastewater that eventually end up in the ocean
• turn off the lights when you leave a room (Buzzfeed, 2017) — this not only saves energy, it also reduces heat; 90 percent of an incandescent light’s energy is given off as heat rather than light
• unplug devices that are energy vampires and use power strips when possible (Buzzfeed, 2017) — this is one I often need to remind myself on; I can’t tell you how often I look over and realize I left my phone charger plugged in even when my battery life is high
• cut up the plastic rings from six packs (The Guardian, 2002) — I remember this tip from when I was a kid; while modern plastic seems more stretchable than it was in the ‘90s, it’s still a good idea to separate the rings; they are invisible in water and wildlife can choke on them or trap themselves
• when you see trash, pick it up (Buzzfeed, 2017) — another tried and true tip; no one says that you have to touch it with your bare hands and if you do, chances are you’ll be able to quickly get cleaned up; essentially, “Eww!” is not an excuse anymore
There we are, some of the absolute simplest ways to do your part.
Okay, go ahead. Call me a treehugger, over-liberal, hopelessly naive and out of touch with what you personally believe in. Or maybe you can cut the posturing and try some of these ideas.
Either way, for goodness sake, do something.
