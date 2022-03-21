Oklahoma man arrested for South Dakota kidnapping in North Dakota

On March 18, 2022, at approximately 10:32 p.m., local law enforcement authorities were made aware of an abduction which occurred in Brown County, South Dakota. A 41-year-old woman was reportedly taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by 35-year-old Ryan Degroat of Omega, Minnesota.
Law enforcement agencies were able to utilize cell phone triangulation to locate the suspect’s vehicle, a 2006 Gold Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle was located at the rest area on Highway 281, eight miles north of Edgeley at approximately 2:22 a.m. on March 19, 2022.
North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) troopers and a Lamoure County deputy were on scene.
The male suspect was taken into custody by the NDHP and was transported to Stutsman County Corrections pending felony charges.
The female was transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center by ambulance and treated for injuries sustained throughout the incident.
Responding agencies include the Montana Highway Patrol, Lamoure County Sheriff’s office, BCI, and Edgeley and Jamestown ambulance.
Degroat remains in custody as of this report and faces charges in Lamoure County, North Dakota of kidnapping, felonious restraint and terrorizing,
The incident is being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
