Old Farmer's Almanac predicts cold, dry winter

"The Old Farmer's Almanac" has released its predictions for the encroaching winter and according to the popular reference guide, it's going to be a "Season of Shivers."
"According to the latest edition, this winter will be punctuated by positively bone-chilling, below average temperatures across most of the U.S.," a release stated.
In Minnesota and North Dakota, the foreboding forecast shows the states under cold, but dry conditions. Western North Dakota and South Dakota and eastern Montana can expect a mild and snowy winter. Meanwhile, the mideast of the country may be hit with cold and snowy conditions.
“This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” stated Janice Stillman, editor of "The Old Farmer’s Almanac."
The publication is the oldest continuously published periodical, according to its website. It was first published in 1792 during George Washington’s first term as president. "The Old Farmer's Almanac" has a 80 percent-accurate weather predictions, according to the release.
The reference guide predicts the weather by studying solar science, the study of sunspots and other solar activity; climatology, the study of prevailing weather patterns; and meteorology, the study of the atmosphere, according to its website.
"We predict weather trends and events by comparing solar patterns and historical weather conditions with current solar activity," the website states.
According to the release, other areas of the U.S. may experience a winter with:
Lots of snow. This extreme wintry mix is expected in areas of New England as well as throughout the Ohio Valley, in northern portions of the Deep South, and in southeast New Mexico.
Above-average snowfall is also in the forecast along a track from eastern Montana southward through the western halves of the Dakotas and into northeastern Colorado. While temperatures in this midcountry strip will be relatively normal, snowfall will be abundant, with several storms predicted throughout the winter.
Most western areas will remain relatively dry, with all but the Pacific Coast and portions of the Southwest experiencing the frigid cold predicted for much of the rest of the country.
"The Old Farmer's Almanac" is perhaps the most popular almanac, but at its inception it was far from the only one. "The Astronomical Diary and Almanac" was first published by Nathanael Ames in 1725 in Boston, Massachusetts. "Poor Richard's Almanac" by Benjamin Franklin was also a popular choice.
While almanacs gained popularity in the U.S. during the 1700s, they can be traced back to ancient Babylonia, according to the New World Encyclopedia.
Skeptics debate whether or not there is true science behind an almanac's predictions. Some view it as a lucky guess. Others believe in the 80 percent success rate of the wintry predictions. How exactly the accurate forecasts are calculated will likely remain a secret locked away in a black tin box at the Almanac offices in Dublin, New Hampshire.
