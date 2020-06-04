Twin Town Villa residents were treated Thursday, June 4 in Breckenridge, Minnesota with not only the sun and great weather, but with an old school tractor parade and local entertainment by Tilford Kroshus.
“I enjoyed it so much,” resident Betty Gaulrapp said. “It was fun to see the old tractors.”
Executive Director Mary Wolfgram and her team at Twin Town Villa have been brainstorming ways to bring in cheer for the residents. Keeping in mind that the Twin Town Area is a farming community, they came up with the idea to invite those from the area to show off their old school tractors to the residents.
“It’s pretty hard being away from our family and away from our normal things, especially with the weather turning so nice,” Wolfgram said. “The residents were really excited when they found out about the event.”
The event began shortly after 2 p.m. with Kroshus on the piano, and Cal and Gayle Grueble driving a 1946 Oliver Cletrac, which they call Cletus, leading the parade. The tractor was previously owned by Morris and Delores Holman.
Following Cletus was Greg and Kacey Fuder’s 1939 RTS Moline, Butch and Jean Fuder’s 1939 RTN Minneapolis Moline, Doug Christensen with a 1948 Super W6 International, Skip Peterson with a 1956 Allis-Chalmers WD 45, Jonah Christensen with a 1967 International 1206, Jim Christensen with a 1963 John Deere 5010, Dan Schillinger with a 1959 John Deere 830 Diesel, Terry Schillinger with a 1957 John Deere 620 and to end the parade Andy Schillinger drove a 1954 John Deere 70.
“(It was) very good, I liked it, I would like to see an old car parade now,” resident Donna Willemssen said.
