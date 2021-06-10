Olson, Rostad Holdman re-elected to Richland 44 board

Unofficial results indicate that 42 ballots were cast in the recent Richland 44 School Board election.
Two candidates ran in uncontested races that were decided Tuesday, June 8. School Board Vice President Craig Olson was re-elected for a second three-year term to represent Nansen Township, North Dakota. Nicole Rostad Holdman was re-elected for a second term to represent Colfax Township, North Dakota.
Rostad Holdman received 41 total votes, with one write-in vote cast. The written-in individual was not qualified for Rostad Holdman’s area, Richland 44 Business Manager Kendra Dockter said. Olson received 35 votes, with four write-in votes cast. One of the written-in individuals did not qualify for Olson’s area.
Composed of seven members, the Richland 44 board also includes President Nathan Berseth and directors Scott Hendrickson, Todd Johnson, Jody Lingen and Amy Lee Lehmann.
Olson is a member of Richland 44’s transportation and property and finance and finance and negotiations committees. Rostad Holdman is a member of the vision and strategy, wellness and curriculum committees.
Prior to the election, both Rostad Holdman and Olson spoke about being board members, recent successes and their community.
“Combining our superintendent and high school principal positions has been a success,” Olson said previously. “It was worth a try and we’re finding that it’s working. We took a chance and found the right hire for the job. It helped save some money in the community and showed that positions can be combined while still ensuring the correct jobs are done.”
Rostad Holman previously said she was grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Richland 44 students and families.
“Educating and caring for the whole child, which includes a focus on social-emotional learning, is imperative. I supported hiring another full-time counselor so that both our elementary and junior-senior high schools would have a full-time counselor on site. I also support implementing the Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) framework as recommended by our administration,” she said.
Richland 44’s district includes Richland Elementary in Abercrombie, North Dakota, and Richland 44 High School, Colfax, North Dakota. Dr. Britney Gandhi is both high school principal and district superintendent. Elicia Hofmann is elementary principal.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 14 at Richland 44 High School. Election results are expected to be made official that evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.