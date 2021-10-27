Nearly 50 North Dakota State College of Science students, members of the John Deere tech program, were active on Wahpeton’s lawns Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Starting in the morning and lasting much of the day, approximately 44 students raked leaves for approximately 33 individuals. Raking for retirees from and friends of the college is an autumn tradition. It’s a paying it forward experience, Tyler Slettedahl said.
“John Deere really strives to give back to the community,” said Slettedahl, an associate professor and program coordinator. “This is one way for us to give back to the community and get our face out in public as the college.”
Slettedahl and the students were joined by fellow professor Lawrence Ascheman and Diesel Technology Chair/Associate Professor Terry Marohl.
“People start calling when the leaves start dropping. We try and shoot for the best time to do it,” Slettedahl said.
Raking for retirees is one of several recent activities participated in by Wahpeton students of all ages. Wahpeton High School held its fall vocal concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
Thirty members of the freshman choir, 32 members of the concert choir and 27 members of the chamber choir are among the high school’s singers. Monday’s concert was held in the high school auditorium under the direction of Cade Bestland, accompaniment of Karen Hendrickson and Tammy Goerger and technical direction of Principal Ned Clooten and Jessica Stoppleworth.
Wahpeton will next hold “The 57th National Mathlete Sum-It,” a musical, on Nov. 18-20. It will be followed by concerts on Dec. 13, 16 and 20. The Dec. 20 event will be held twice at St. John’s Catholic Church.
The night after Wahpeton’s vocal concert, 13 NDSCS concert and jazz band members and nine Wildcat Singers re-introduced live concerts on their campus. Tuesday marked the Stern Cultural Center’s return to in-person entertainment after a nearly two-year absence.
“Tonight is not a time to complain about low enrollment, debate rules, or even look back,” Wildcat Singers Director Bryan Poyzer said. “Fall 2021 will teach us character.”
Wildcat Singers members still rehearse while masked. Because the number of performers was small enough, they were permitted to sing without masks, Poyzer said. The group’s touring is limited, resulting in a less social experience. Singers and musicians have grown accustomed to changing schedules as a result of quarantine situations.
“Tonight we celebrate those students who love music so much that they paid college tuition to sing, dance and play for you tonight. No matter the restrictions, they couldn’t imagine not trying,” Poyzer said.
In addition to the student performers, there were directors Poyzer and Dr. Adam Hollingsworth, Hendrickson as accompanist and Dance Captain Alliya Anderson. The Stern Cultural Center will host “The Play That Goes Wrong” from Nov. 11-13, followed by a Dec. 7 holiday concert.
Earlier in October, NDSCS held “SEE” Days. Prospective students were welcomed to “start” their college exploration, “experience” up to three academic programs or support information sessions and “enroll” at NDSCS.
College President Dr. John Richman and Dr. Jane Vangsness Frisch, vice president for student affairs and strategy, discussed topics including how youth can become active community members. This can occur whether a student stays at NDSCS, transfers to another college or university or ultimately returns to the Twin Towns Area.
“We work very closely with our business and industry partner to identify what they need. We do the same for (our students). We have very structured paths for that, but also great opportunities for transfer and also collaboration while you’re still a student at NDSCS,” Vangsness Frisch said.
Additional photos from the concerts and raking event can be found exclusively on NABUR.
