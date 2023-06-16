On the Mend latest Music in the Park entertainers

On the Mend, featuring, from left, Tony Grubb, Ed Moore, Rick Miller and Rick Hendrickson, gave a Wednesday, May 14 concert as part of Music in the Park. The bass, guitar and keyboard players had what often felt like an old-fashioned jam session, a casual kind of night at the Hughes Shelter.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

“Is it time for a rock ’n’ roll song?” Ed Moore asked Wednesday, June 14 in Chahinkapa Park. “How about one from the ‘50s?”

The Music in the Park audience, a steadily increasing crowd at the Hughes Shelter in Wahpeton, readily agreed. Wednesday’s concert was given by On the Mend, featuring Moore, Tony Grubb, Rick Miller and Rick Hendrickson. The bass, guitar and keyboard players had what often felt like an old-fashioned jam session, a casual kind of night in Chahinkapa Park.

On the Mend latest Music in the Park entertainers

A steadily increasing crowd of approximately 50 friends, fans, family members and music lovers filled the Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. The park's new band shelter is expected to open soon.


Tags