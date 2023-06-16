On the Mend latest Music in the Park entertainers

On the Mend, featuring, from left, Tony Grubb, Ed Moore, Rick Miller and Rick Hendrickson, gave a Wednesday, May 14 concert as part of Music in the Park. The bass, guitar and keyboard players had what often felt like an old-fashioned jam session, a casual kind of night at the Hughes Shelter.
“Is it time for a rock ’n’ roll song?” Ed Moore asked Wednesday, June 14 in Chahinkapa Park. “How about one from the ‘50s?”
The Music in the Park audience, a steadily increasing crowd at the Hughes Shelter in Wahpeton, readily agreed. Wednesday’s concert was given by On the Mend, featuring Moore, Tony Grubb, Rick Miller and Rick Hendrickson. The bass, guitar and keyboard players had what often felt like an old-fashioned jam session, a casual kind of night in Chahinkapa Park.
On the Mend’s setlist included “Folsom Prison Blues,” “All Shook Up,” “You’re Sixteen” and “Hey, Good Lookin’”. They played to an audience of approximately 50 friends, fans, family members and music lovers.
“We do take requests, but if you’re too bashful to say them out loud, just jot it down on a $100,” Miller joked.
Music in the Park is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, Daily News previously reported. The council receives funding from the North Dakota Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Upcoming Music in the Park guests include the Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band. Their concert is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. The band was previously announced as likely to give the first concert at the new Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter.
Daily News will continue its coverage of the Music in the Park season.