On the Road Again

Summertime brings opportunities to drive, ride in or just check out vintage, custom and otherwise cool cars. Be on the lookout for some unique and eye-catching vehicles.
Jeff Miller, body shop manager at Smith Motors in Wahpeton, showed off his roadster. The vehicle started life as a 1927 four-door touring sedan, Miller said.
“I found just the car’s body laying our there in the trees,” Miller said. “I turned it into a two-door pickup. I built the frame from scratch, made the gas tank and a lot of the parts.”
Miller’s roadster was created, off-and-on, over the course of eight years. He’s also the owner of a 1938 Ford.
“My wife, Karen, wanted a roadster, so I kinda built this for her. It’s hers and we go out together. It’s a vehicle for nice weather,” Miller said.
Karen was also responsible for the roadster’s green upholstery and accessories, Miller said. He reminds anyone wanting to repeat his feat of a simple fact.
“When you build, make sure your car is safe to drive on the road,” Miller said.
Wednesday, May 26 was a special day at The Leach Home, Wahpeton. The residence asked Jim Jacobson if he could round up a few friends and their vintage vehicles show they could be shown off.
“Boy, did they deliver!” activities director Desiree Marsh said. “We can’t decide which one was the best. We loved them all.”
A total of 14 vehicles and drivers showed up in Wahpeton. Jacobson and his friends routinely get together for biweekly Wednesday dinners in Abercrombie, North Dakota.
“Sometimes they have five guys with their cars show up and sometimes they have 30. They have been getting together for two years so far and this is their third summer,” Marsh said.
Jacobson sold his car, but he bought another and is working on it, Marsh said. As for the Leach Home residents, they were impressed by their visitors.
“The residents enjoyed seeing the vehicles and going back in time,” Marsh said. “We are very appreciative of the time and effort they took to share their vintage automobiles with us.”
Do you or someone you know have a unique ride? Send a photo and description to editor@wahpetondailynews.com for the chance to appear in print.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.