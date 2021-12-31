On the roads again

Editor’s Note: Our coverage of what to look forward to in the new year, 2022, concludes with a preview of Richland County Highway Department projects.
Chip sealing, installation of drain tile and overlay work are all expected for roads in Richland County, North Dakota, in 2022.
While the projects are currently proposed and areas of construction are subject to change as due to funding, there is a likelihood that all would be completed in a timely fashion. Richland County Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler explained the projects in detail:
• 58 miles of chip sealing, to be completed on County Roads 2, 10 and 81 in northern Richland County, in the communities of Barney, Dwight, Abercrombie, Walcott and Christine, North Dakota
• approximately 30 miles of drain tile installation on County Roads 2, 4, 8, 10 and 17 in northwestern Richland County, including the vicinity of Wyndmere, North Dakota
• five miles of overlay on County Road 3 through Barney, North Dakota, between North Dakota Highway 13 and County Road 10, followed by the project area and a further northern roadway being subsequently chip sealed, resulting in an approximately 8.5-mile total project
“We’re getting about $2.9 million of ARPA (American Recovery Plan Act) funds,” Sedler said. “I’m thinking we’re supposed to maybe get that in January. All that will be going towards these projects.”
Most of the ARPA money will be allocated to the chip sealing and drain tile installation projects. The upcoming work continues a pattern of allocations, usually in the form of oil impact payments and local funding, and long-range countywide commitments.
“We (Richland County) started with the first ‘A’ group of projects in the southern end of the county. This was before my time, but I believe A was County Road 1 from Hankinson to County Road 16, then we did County Road 3 from Mantador to Highway 13,” Sedler said.
The “B” money was used for projects including repaving County Road 19 through Lidgerwood, North Dakota. The “C” money was used for chip sealing.
“We started in the south and as time came, we drain tiled all of County Road 15 (along Hankinson and Great Bend, North Dakota) in 2020 and all of County Road 25 from Mantador to Highway 13,” Sedler said. “In 2019, we drain tiled County Road 10 from Dwight to the interstate.”
Other projects included the 2017-2018 paving of County Road 4 from Colfax, North Dakota, to Highway 18, followed by a chip sealing, as well as the 2020 work on County Road 2 between County Road 81 to County Road 3.
“Since 2014 to today, in those seven years, we started in the southern half of the county and worked all the way north,” Sedler said. “We’ve been through the county pretty well.”
Drain tiling installation started in the heart of Richland County to take advantage of available resources, and now Sedler expects a four-year process of continuing to tile gravel roads.
“We ask that you follow the signs in project sites. We always try to do the best that we can for safety. For the chip seal and overlay projects, private contractors are coming in and they have their own flaggers. Overall, though, slow down. When you see flashing lights, slow down,” Sedler said.
The Richland County Board of Commissioners are next scheduled to meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton.
Look to Daily News for continued coverage of events around the Twin Towns Area and farther out in the Red River Valley. Happy New Year.
