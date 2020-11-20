Once a Wildcat, always a supporter

Two North Dakota State College of Science alumni have come home, joining the college’s Alumni/Foundation staff.
Yoney Fobb, class of 2003, became director of gift planning on Sept. 21, 2020. Stephanie Curtis, class of 1998, became alumni relations coordinator Monday, Nov. 16. The once and always Wildcats are enjoying their new responsibilities.
“I’m figuring out what my role is and what the foundation does,” Curtis said. “There’s lots to learn and lots to do. It’s great.”
When Fobb joined the Alumni/Foundation, he began work immediately on the Saturday, Nov. 14 Giving Day. A large part of his duties include reaching out to alumni of all ages.
“Our younger alumni and current students — we want to educate them about the foundation,” Fobb said. “We hope to build relationships.”
Curtis’ responsibilities include coordinating homecoming events and the upcoming DREAMS Auction, scheduled for April 9, 2021. Kim Nelson, executive director of the Alumni/Foundation, said the college is looking forward to hosting an event which blends the traditional in-person gathering with the newly innovative online aspects created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Learning curves are inevitable when new employees join amid a pandemic. But Nelson, who smiled when she thanked the inventors of Zoom and Microsoft Teams, also said Fobb and Curtis are doing fabulous work and adapting well.
“I’ll be working with the marketing department, making sure our websites and materials are updated, as well as helping with the alumni events, scholarship recipients and with donors,” Curtis said.
One of the most enjoyable parts of the job is talking to fellow alumni, Fobb said. They could have graduated 40 years earlier than Fobb, or like Fobb, met their significant other while a student. Either way, the Wildcats are fond of paying homage to NDSCS for who they are today.
“I am amazed by the continued giving and generosity to the foundation,” Curtis said. “It doesn’t seem to matter if we’re in a pandemic or not.”
Whether it’s the Wahpeton campus or in Fargo, North Dakota, NDSCS has changed so much, Fobb said. He and Curtis are proud to both witness the changes and be a part of them.
“This is home,” Fobb said. “This is my second home.”
