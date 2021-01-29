One-car rollover accident Friday morning in Breckenridge

A one-car rollover accident occurred around 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29 on the 210 Bypass near Highway 9, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Responding at the scene were Breckenridge’s fire and police departments and Ambulance Service Inc. Breckenridge Firefighter Christopher Mattis suggested slick road conditions were a factor.
Information about the health of the driver and passengers was not immediately available. Daily News will continue to follow this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.