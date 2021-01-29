One-car rollover accident Friday morning in Breckenridge
Audra Anderson • Daily News

A one-car rollover accident occurred around 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29 on the 210 Bypass near Highway 9, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Responding at the scene were Breckenridge’s fire and police departments and Ambulance Service Inc. Breckenridge Firefighter Christopher Mattis suggested slick road conditions were a factor.

Information about the health of the driver and passengers was not immediately available. Daily News will continue to follow this story.

