A Hankinson, North Dakota woman facing four total criminal charges received sentencing for the two lesser charges. One of the two higher charges was dismissed and the second may eventually be dismissed.
Tiffany Joy Vavrina, 27, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (class B felony level), child endangerment (class C felony level), unlawful possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor level) and unlawful possession of marijuana paraphernalia (infraction level).
Investigations were conducted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force related to an April 24, 2020 incident in Hankinson.
A change of plea hearing for Vavrina was scheduled for Tuesday, July 28. It was cancelled because the necessary action had already been taken, Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen said.
Here’s the status of Vavrina’s charges:
• possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver — dismissed by Tuesday, July 28; Vavrina entered a not guilty plea in June
• child endangerment — a pretrial diversion agreement was reached; if Vavrina follows all the requirements of the agreement, the charge will eventually be dismissed; Vavrina entered a not guilty plea in June
• possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia — although Vavrina entered a not guilty plea in May, a guilty plea was processed by Tuesday, July 28; Vavrina was sentenced to two years supervised probation, with orders to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation by August 28, complete recommended treatment within a two-year period, complete 20 hours community service by September 28 and pay $25 in fees by September 1; a total of $325 in fees were waived
• unlawful possession of marijuana paraphernalia — although Vavrina entered a not guilty plea in May, a guilty plea was processed by Tuesday; she must pay a $125 fee by September 1
Attorney Nicholas Nelson represented the defense. Moen represented the prosecution. Judge Bradley Cruff presided.
Prior to the cancelled change of plea hearing, a now-cancelled jury trial was also previously scheduled for Tuesday, July 28.
Vavrina first appeared before Richland County District Court in May 2020. She was charged alongside Cody Ryan Lacefield, Hankinson, regarding incidents on and after April 24 in Hankinson.
Lacefield, facing a total of 16 felony, misdemeanor and infraction charges for incidents on April 24, May 19 and June 3, received bond hearings on Wednesday, July 29.
“All of his charges are still pending,” Moen said.
Vavrina is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail. Lacefield is confined in the jail as of Friday, July 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.